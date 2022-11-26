Five Ukrainian border guards start work at Estonia's eastern border

News
A pro-Ukraine patch bearing the Ukrainian-language salute
A pro-Ukraine patch bearing the Ukrainian-language salute "Slava Ukraini" on an Estonian PPA uniform. Source: PPA
News

Arriving with the assistance of the European Border and Coast Guard Agency (Frontex), five Ukrainian border guards began working as observers on Estonia's eastern border on Saturday. The effort aims to contribute to improving cooperation and exchanging best practices in border activities with Ukraine.

The Ukrainian border guards are currently working at the border checkpoints in Narva and Luhamaa, along Estonia's northeastern and southeastern borders, respectively, where they are observing checks being conducted at the Estonian border, the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) said in a press release Saturday.

If necessary, Estonian officials can utilize their Ukrainian' colleagues background knowledge about Ukraine, which will also help more clearly determine the journeys behind those arriving from Ukraine, how and where these arrivals want to continue their journey and how the Estonian state can assist them.

Based on additional information verified through Ukrainian officials, Estonian border guards can more quickly decide whether to allow an individual at the border to enter the country as well as provide faster assistance to those who need it.

According to Egert Belichev, director of the PPA's Border Guard Department, the PPA had sought various options through which to involve Ukrainian border guards at Estonia's eastern border, and he was glad that this effort was implemented with the support of Frontex.

"Our border guards and the Frontex officials who help them face a difficult challenge at the eastern border, because every day, they have to distinguish among hundreds of people between those who are actually fleeing war and those who do not have the right to come to Estonia," Belichev said.

"Ukrainian border guards can help us with knowledge and information, the checking of which thus far has required more effort and thus more time," he explained.

The Ukrainian border guards will initially work in Estonia for a period of one month, after which a possible extension will be decided. Costs related to the deployment of Ukrainian border guards to Estonia will be covered by Frontex.

In recent weeks, an average of one hundred Ukrainians a day have arrived in the country via border checkpoints in Narva and Southeastern Estonia, about half of whom are considered to be in transit, the PPA said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

world cup 2022 ON ETV

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

14:39

Five Ukrainian border guards start work at Estonia's eastern border

13:14

Estonian leaders reflect on 90th anniversary of Ukraine's Holodomor

12:29

Martin Mölder: Politics as religious war

11:32

Estonia, Russia agree on 2023 Lake Peipus fishing quotas

10:25

Expert: Only deep trouble could force Russia to declare new mobilization

10:17

Construction begins in Estonia on prefab modular kindergarten for Ukraine Updated

09:29

Tallinn mayor: Main Street to follow Liivalaia reconstruction

25.11

Auvere power plant restarts after construction delay

25.11

Tallinn to start Film Wonderland campus construction next year

25.11

Gallery: Tallinn's Christmas market opens with light show

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

24.11

Apartment prices falling in Lasnamäe, Mustamäe and Õismäe

16.11

All World Cup matches live on ETV channels and ERR sports portal

21.11

Estonian police, FBI arrest suspects over $575 million cryptocurrency fraud

25.11

Estonia's most expensive road project of the year completed in time

25.11

Gallery: Tallinn's Christmas market opens with light show

25.11

Estonia establishing database of World War II refugees

25.11

EDF intelligence chief: Russia has used up two-thirds of its ammunition

25.11

Expert: Now is the time to provide Ukraine with Leopard 2 tanks

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: