Estonia to train Ukrainian soldiers in EU Military Assistance Mission

News
EDF troops training at Nursipalu.
EDF troops training at Nursipalu. Source: mil.ee
News

Estonia will provide training to Ukrainian Defence Forces as part of the European Union's Military Assistance Mission to Ukraine (EUMAM), it was agreed on Tuesday.

"We welcome the launch of the European Union Training Mission and, of course, we are ready to contribute. We have already trained Ukrainian soldiers in Estonia, and will continue to provide training to Ukrainian servicemen on Estonian territory within the framework of the European Union mission," said Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) after a meeting of EU defense ministers.

It was also agreed to double funding to the European Peace Facility to at least €10 billion to support Ukraine during the war.

The situation in the Sahel region of Africa, where there is an EU military presence, was also discussed.

Estonia supports moving forward with the new EU military partnership mission in Niger for the training needs of their defense forces, as requested by the country.

While in Brussels, Pevkur met with Spanish Minister of Defence Margarita Robles to discuss defense cooperation and the priorities ahead of next year's NATO summit in Vilnius next summer.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

world cup 2022 ON ETV

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

21:16

Ministry adds five names to banned list

19:18

Estonia to train Ukrainian soldiers in EU Military Assistance Mission

18:29

Hartman: Decision on Sillamäe's heritage status awaits incoming board chair

17:46

Latvian coalition talks continue to stall

17:28

Karis to Duda: No missiles would be striking Poland but for Putin's war

17:16

Covid drug joint tender mired, direct purchase conditions draconian

17:02

Former Air Force commander: Poland had no chance of taking down missile

16:17

Executive: Industry packing suitcases as government looks on in amusement

15:53

Bank of Estonia: More companies struggling with loan repayments

15:27

Parties' proposals for €4 million 'protection money' due next Monday

err news feature

Most Read articles

07:53

US source: Poland was hit by stray Ukrainian air defense missile Updated

15.11

Portal: Estonian unicorn Pipedrive to lay off 143 staff

15.11

Estonian defense minister: Situation in Poland is very serious Updated

14.11

Banks recommend customers think before fixing mortgage rates

15.11

Estonia's IT industry starting to feel effects of economic crisis

13:02

'I don't speak much in my job': Couriers react to Language Act proposal

15.11

Medieval shipwreck found in Tallinn continues to excite archaeologists

11:26

Minister: Missile which struck Poland may have been S-300 variant Updated

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: