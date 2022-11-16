Estonia to train Ukrainian soldiers in EU Military Assistance Mission

Estonia will provide training to Ukrainian Defence Forces as part of the European Union's Military Assistance Mission to Ukraine (EUMAM), it was agreed on Tuesday.

"We welcome the launch of the European Union Training Mission and, of course, we are ready to contribute. We have already trained Ukrainian soldiers in Estonia, and will continue to provide training to Ukrainian servicemen on Estonian territory within the framework of the European Union mission," said Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) after a meeting of EU defense ministers.

It was also agreed to double funding to the European Peace Facility to at least €10 billion to support Ukraine during the war.

Today in Brussels - EU has to double EPF (at least to 10 billion), in order to help Ukraine more! pic.twitter.com/3XlRoqD3eV — Hanno Pevkur (@HPevkur) November 15, 2022

The situation in the Sahel region of Africa, where there is an EU military presence, was also discussed.

Estonia supports moving forward with the new EU military partnership mission in Niger for the training needs of their defense forces, as requested by the country.

While in Brussels, Pevkur met with Spanish Minister of Defence Margarita Robles to discuss defense cooperation and the priorities ahead of next year's NATO summit in Vilnius next summer.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!