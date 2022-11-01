Greece undecided on international Russian war crimes tribunal

News
Kyriákos Mitsotákis.
Kyriákos Mitsotákis. Source: Jürgen Randma
News

Greece has not yet decided if it will support the creation of an international tribunal for crimes of aggression in Ukraine, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis during a visit to Estonia on Tuesday.

Greece has provided military aid to Ukraine but does not talk about it publically, Mitsotakis said during a joint press conference with Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform).

"We have not been, in principle, supporting a blanket ban for Russians visiting the European Union. But we have really suffered as Greece, as a tourists destination, we sided with the European Union on all the sanctions packages because practically nobody from Russia came to Greece this summer," he told reporters.

He also spoke about the siege of Mariupol, a city with a historically large Greek community.

"There were 100,000 Ukrainians of Greek origin living around Mariupol. So we deeply care about what is happening to that part of Ukraine. So we took our decisions very quickly in spite of the fact that Greece has traditionally friendly relations with the Russian people - I make a distinction between the people and the government. We will stick to this path and we will always be supportive of European actions to put maximum pressure on Russia," the Greek prime minister said.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Kaja Kallas. Source: Stenbocki maja

Kallas called for air defense to be sent to Ukraine.

"Instead of fighting soldiers on the battlefield, Russian missiles target ordinary citizens. This is terrorist tactics. Yesterday's attacks on Kyiv and on Ukrainian critical infrastructure is yet another example of it. Hundreds of thousands of households left without electricity, many left without water," she said.

The Estonian prime minister also called for support for a tribunal.

"And we must focus on accountability. Many ask how come Russia has reached this point of pure barbarism, possibly genocide. My answer is clear - because there have been tribunals of Tokyo and Nuremberg, but there was no tribunal of Moscow for crimes of aggression and crimes of the communist regime. Russia has drawn all the wrong conclusions from this."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright, Merili Nael

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

01.11

Greece undecided on international Russian war crimes tribunal

01.11

New construction register plagued by problems

01.11

Finland: Estonia must buy share in LNG terminal for priority access

01.11

High energy prices blamed for industrial production fall

01.11

Former public administration minister to run in 2023 election

01.11

Mart Helme sends European Parliament letter about Keit Pentus-Rosimannus

01.11

Environment minister: No strong pressure on Estonia over climate issues

01.11

Research: Biochar as circular economy substitute for peat

01.11

Furniture producer Standard closing Tallinn plant, laying off employees

01.11

Health minister: People need to help themselves too

Watch again

Most Read articles

31.10

Colonel: Russians know they cannot afford to surrender Kherson

01.11

Expert: Kherson may soon be scene of major Russian propaganda offensive

26.10

Estonians heavily involved in US horror movie being filmed in Harju County

01.11

Defense league knitwear for Ukraine drive proves hugely popular

01.11

EKRE Tallinn councilor: Driving car into cyclist was 'defensive measure' Updated

31.10

Apartment block to be built on site of Tallinn bus station parking lot

31.10

Value of land in Estonia up 8.3 times on average in 21 years

01.11

Julianna Jurtšenko: Switch to teaching in Estonian could end in disaster

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: