Estonian president 'proud of brave Ukrainians' after retaking Kherson

President of Estonia Alar Karis said on Friday that he was "proud" of the Ukrainians who brought Kherson, a formerly Russian-occupied city, back under Kyiv's control.

"I am proud of the brave Ukrainians bringing Kherson back under Ukrainian control. That's the way it should be. We stand by until they restore the country's full territorial integrity," Karis wrote on social media.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that Kherson is "ours" after Russia's retreat from the city earlier today.

The city and the surrounding region was the first to be occupied after Russia's full-scale invasion on Feburary 24.

The loss of Kherson is one of Russia's biggest setbacks of the war so far - it was the only regional capital they had captured and occupied, the BBC reported.

Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba said retaking Kherson was "another important victory right now and proves that whatever Russia says or does, Ukraine will win".

"Russia is forever here", said a poster in Bilozerka near Kherson. Well, not really!



