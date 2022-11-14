Minister: Estonia will generally no longer side against Israel in UN votes

News
Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa).
Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa). Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Estonia will no longer vote in favor of United Nations resolutions condemning Israel's actions regarding human rights in the West Bank, Gaza Strip and Golan Heights.

Reinsalu made his remarks following a vote on Israeli's activities in what the UN designates occupied Palestinian territories and which includes East Jerusalem, which Estonia, along with Lithuania, rejected.

Reinsalu said: "My viewpoint is that Estonia is a member of the EU, and if the EU has a common political position, with some UN resolutions as well, and as was our position when we were a member of the UN Security Council, then naturally we will act in accordance with a jointly-agreed EU position."

At the same time, on this and other security issues, Estonia's positions will often be based on those of the US, should those happen to differ from the bulk of the EU, the foreign minister added.

"However, when European countries have differences of opinion, then having listened to all the different angles, it is certainly an important argument for us to form these views in conjunction with the US," he added.

This represented a change in policy line, Reinsalu conceded, given that in the past Estonia has usually voted at the UN in favor with resolutions which condemn Israel.

"Yes. I can say that in principle," Reinsalu went on.

Of the 27 EU nations, the majority (Bulgaria, Cyprus, Croatia, Denmark, Finland, France, Greece, Latvia, the Netherlands, Romania, Slovakia, Spain and Sweden) abstained.

Austria, the Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary and Italy joined Estonia and Lithuania in voting against the resolution, while Belgium, the Republic of Ireland, Luxembourg Malta, Poland, Portugal and Slovenia voted in favor of it.).

Australia and Canada also voted against the resolution; the UK and New Zealand abstained and Ukraine and the Russian Federation voted in favor.

How the UN vote went on Israeli practices affecting the human rights of the Palestinian people in the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem. Source: UN

Estonia held a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council for the years 2020-2021.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

16:15

48th Estonian-Russian Fisheries Commission meeting to take place online

15:45

Ukrainian women in Estonia take part in 2-month business mentoring program

15:12

Documentary about legendary Estonian football team premieres at PÖFF

14:59

Total of Ukraine war refugees with Estonian temporary protection may double

14:42

Colonel: Withdrawal from Kherson should have taken much longer

14:39

WRC expert: We should know about Tänak's future in next couple of weeks

14:12

Estonian FM congratulates Ukrainian counterpart on liberation of Kherson

14:12

Woman hospitalized after Põltsamaa dog attack

13:53

Reform MP: Hungary sees opportunity to blackmail EU over Ukraine aid

13:44

Eduard Odinets: Slogans cannot ensure delegates' language proficiency

err news feature

Most Read articles

10.11

Explainer: Why do I need to wear a reflector during winter in Estonia?

11.11

Tallinn's Christmas Market to open at end of November

08:25

Estonia providing €1 million in grants to Russian-language private media

12.11

Professor: Inflationary trend about to be reversed

13:02

Minister: Estonia will generally no longer side against Israel in UN votes

10.11

Platforms: Ghost kitchens rising trend in Estonia

12.11

Minister: Soviet symbols which do not glorify occupation might remain

08.11

Ott Tänak confirms no WRC contract for 2023

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: