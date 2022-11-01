Estonia among 50 UN members to condemn human rights violations in Xinjiang

News
Masked protesters protesting the violation of Uyghurs' human rights in front of the Chinese Embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia.
Masked protesters protesting the violation of Uyghurs' human rights in front of the Chinese Embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia. Source: Tatan Syuflana/AP Photo/Scanpix
News

Estonia was among 50 UN member state signatories of a joint statement issued Monday condemning the human rights situation in Xinjiang, China. Among the signatories were Western states, Turkey, Israel as well as Belize, Eswatini and Somalia.

Read by Canadian UN Ambassador Bob Rae at a meeting of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) Third Committee in New York on Monday, the signatories expressed grave concern about the human rights situation in the People's Republic of China, particularly the ongoing human rights violations of Uyghurs and other predominantly Muslim minorities in Xinjiang.

The human rights violations were corroborated by the recently released "UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) Assessment of human rights concerns in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, People's Republic of China."

According to the assessment, "the scale of the arbitrary and discriminatory detention of Uyghurs and other predominantly Muslim minorities in Xinjiang 'may constitute international crimes, in particular crimes against humanity.'"

The joint statement stresses that the assessment also included evidence of large-scale arbitrary detention and the systematic use of invasive surveillance on the basis of religion and ethnicity, reports of the destruction of mosques, shrines and cemeteries, torture, ill-treatment and sexual and gender-based violence, including forced abortion and sterilization, as well as enforced disappearances, family separations as well as forced labor.

"Such severe and systematic violations of human rights cannot be justified on the basis of counterterrorism," the statement read.

To date, China has refused to discuss the findings of the OHCHR assessment, and the signatories of the joint statement urged the Chinese government to uphold its international human rights obligations and fully implement the recommendations included in the assessment, including releasing all individuals arbitrarily deprived of their liberty in Xinjiang, clarify the fate and whereabouts of missing family members as well as facilitate safe contact and reunion.

The statement concludes by emphasizing that addressing human rights violations, meaningful dialogue and cooperation as partners are foundational to creating more inclusive societies "where all can fully enjoy their human rights."

Among the 50 signatories of Monday's statement were Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Finland and Sweden, as well as the U.S., U.K., Ukraine, Germany, France, Poland, Turkey, Eswatini, Somalia and Belize.

China has previously denounced the report in question as a political tool of the West and a "patchwork of disinformation."

The criticism in the joint statement is largely symbolic, however, after the previous attempt to force a debate on the issue was voted down at the UN Human Rights Council, Deutsche Welle said.

Finnish public broadcaster Yle (link in Finnish) attributed the disruption of this discussion last month to China.

Click here (link to PDF) to read the joint statement in full.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

16:46

Furniture producer Standard closing Tallinn plant, laying off employees

16:39

Health Minister: 'People need to help themselves too'

16:34

Water parks increasing their admission fees, family tickets less affected

16:30

Lasnamäe FC Ajax crowned 2022 Women's Esiliiga champions

16:14

Basic exemption for people of retirement age to rise to €704 on January 1

16:00

River Selja becomes more fish-friendly thanks to EU-funded project

15:30

Daily: Danish military truck involved in serious road traffic accident

14:53

Dentist: Estonian dentists too quick to pull teeth

14:53

Deal signed to build on Tallinn Fish Market site

14:34

Ragnar Kond on his hats and scarves: A piece of home that is always with me

Watch again

Most Read articles

31.10

Colonel: Russians know they cannot afford to surrender Kherson

26.10

Estonians heavily involved in US horror movie being filmed in Harju County

08:25

Expert: Kherson may soon be scene of major Russian propaganda offensive

31.10

Value of land in Estonia up 8.3 times on average in 21 years

31.10

Apartment block to be built on site of Tallinn bus station parking lot

12:29

Defense league knitwear for Ukraine drive proves hugely popular

31.10

Driver fined €600 for chasing brown bear

31.10

ICDS: Missile strikes only way for Russia to block grain ships

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: