Estonian FM congratulates Ukrainian counterpart on liberation of Kherson

Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu and his Ukrainian colleague Dmytro Kuleba in front of the UN building in New York. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs / Flickr
Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) congratulated Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on the liberation of Kherson in a phone call on Monday. Reinsalu also discussed the need to establish a special tribunal to hold Russia accountable for its aggression as well as informing his Ukrainian counterpart about the latest humanitarian aid package, which Estonia will send to Ukraine.

"Spoke with my friend Dmytro Kuleba and congratulated him on behalf of Estonia for the liberation of Kherson," Reinsalu wrote on social media.

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister thanked the Estonian people for their continued support for Ukraine. Kuleba said, that the tears shed by people on the streets of Kherson as they greeted the arriving Ukrainian soldiers are also tears of gratitude to the Estonian people for their friendship and help.

"We must not let the perpetrators of Russia's war of aggression go unpunished, which is why it is important to establish a special international tribunal as soon as possible," Reinsalu stressed.

The Estonian Foreign Minister said that although Ukraine has forced Russian troops to withdraw in several regions, the provision of humanitarian and military assistance to Ukraine is still of critical importance. "I was pleased to inform my Ukrainian counterpart about the next urgent humanitarian aid shipment, which will both help to alleviate the suffering of the people as well as assist them in coping with the onset of winter in a situation where Russia has deliberately destroyed critical infrastructure in several locations," Reinsalu said. 

Reinsalu also spoke to Kuleba about the EU Foreign Affairs Council happening on November 14-15  and the NATO Foreign Ministers' meeting, which will take place in Bucharest, Romania at the end of this month.

Editor: Michael Cole

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

