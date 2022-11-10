Saks: Russians will not cross the Dnieper again after their retreat

News
Rainer Saks.
Rainer Saks. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Defense expert Rainer Saks said that Russians pulling out of Kherson Oblast would rule out further attacks on Mykolaiv, Odessa, Kryvyi Rih.

"There is reason for optimism," Saks told "Aktuaalne kaamera" news on Wednesday, commenting on Russia withdrawing from Kherson.

"We had cause for optimism back in spring when Ukrainian forces pushed the Russians out from the surrounding areas of Kyiv. Russian troops have now started pulling out of Kherson, which process will take some time," Saks suggested.

"What the [Russian] media showed us today was strategic communications cover for the retreat. It was hinted at a few weeks ago, and the defense minister now gave the withdrawal his blessing. They want an organized retreat and to avoid a scenario where Ukrainian units would succeed in cutting Russian forces on the western bank off or surrounding them. This could lead to major losses."

"The retreat started when Ukrainian forces managed to break through the Russian front line in a couple of places yesterday [Tuesday] afternoon, which put a collapse near at hand. The Russians are trying to forestall a military defeat," Saks said.

If Russian forces fall back over the Dnieper, they will not cross it again in this war," Saks said. "That much is clear. Forget about attacks on Mykolaiv, Odessa, Kryvyi Rih or attempts to threaten Kyiv from the south," he remarked.

He said that the withdrawal will take several weeks unless it turns into a collapse. "If Russia can slow down Ukrainian forces – and they have not made major progress today – the Russians will get the chance to pull a few battle worthy units out of there."

The commander of Russian troops in Ukraine, Sergei Surovikin, said live on Russian television on Wednesday that Russian troops will leave the western bank of the Dnieper, Ukrainska Pravda reported. According to Ria Novosti, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu agreed with Surovikin.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

11:59

Interview: Borders of Nursipalu Training Area expansion to depend on locals

11:58

Minister after proficiency requirement for local elections candidates

11:55

Vilnius to host 2023 NATO Summit

11:20

Daily: 'Shortcomings' found in PPA firing range tragedy

11:09

Platforms: Ghost kitchens rising trend in Estonia

11:02

Virve Linder could become new mayor of Kohtla-Järve Updated

10:16

Ott Tänak sixth in Rally Japan opening test

09:43

Turu-uuringud: Reform gains, while EKRE loses ground in November

09:30

Karl Jakob Hein's Arsenal first team debut ends in home loss to Brighton

09:15

Watch conference: 'Together or Apart: Searching for the Middle Ground'

Watch again

Most Read articles

05.11

Gallery: NATO Maritime Group vessels dock in Tallinn

09.11

Andreas Kaju: Donald Trump was the biggest loser in the US midterms

09.11

Defense minister explains why British battlegroup is leaving Estonia

08.11

Sikkut: Long-term plan for Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel has not changed

09.11

Ilves: US midterm elections results shaping up to benefit Estonia

07:42

Reform Party proposes removing vote from Russian citizens in Estonia

09.11

Varro Vooglaid: Estonia has been moving in the wrong direction, and fast

09.11

Tallink's MyStar service debut put back to December 1

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: