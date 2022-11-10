Reinsalu, North Macedonia FM discuss Ukraine, EU enlargement

Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) discussed Ukraine, NATO cooperation and European Union enlargement with Foreign Minister of North Macedonia Bujar Osmani during his visit to Estonia on Thursday.

Reinsalu thanked Osmani for his country's support to Ukraine, including weapons deliveries and assistance in restoring Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

He emphasized that Estonia and like-minded countries must focus on increasing support to Ukraine.

"Considering the upcoming winter, we must provide Ukraine with military, financial and humanitarian aid as quickly as possible," Reinsalu said, in a statement.

Bujar Osmani and Urmas Reinsalu. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He added that he would count on North Macedonia's support in setting a price cap on Russian oil.

Estonia supports North Macedonia's integration with the European Union and can offer its support and experience if necessary. Reinsalu said NATO enlargement has contributed to the stability and security of the Western Balkans.

North Macedonia has submitted an application to join the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence.

Had a meeting with my colleague @Bujar_O, FM of #NorthMacedonia.

We discussed how to help #Ukraine & how to raise the cost of war to Russia.

& have close cooperation & coordination – both bilaterally & multilaterally as allies in #NATO. pic.twitter.com/B4a3qGL18v — Urmas Reinsalu (@UrmasReinsalu) November 10, 2022

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!