Reinsalu, North Macedonia FM discuss Ukraine, EU enlargement

News
Bujar Osmani and Urmas Reinsalu.
Bujar Osmani and Urmas Reinsalu. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
News

Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) discussed Ukraine, NATO cooperation and European Union enlargement with Foreign Minister of North Macedonia Bujar Osmani during his visit to Estonia on Thursday.

Reinsalu thanked Osmani for his country's support to Ukraine, including weapons deliveries and assistance in restoring Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

He emphasized that Estonia and like-minded countries must focus on increasing support to Ukraine.

"Considering the upcoming winter, we must provide Ukraine with military, financial and humanitarian aid as quickly as possible," Reinsalu said, in a statement.

Bujar Osmani and Urmas Reinsalu. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He added that he would count on North Macedonia's support in setting a price cap on Russian oil. 

Estonia supports North Macedonia's integration with the European Union and can offer its support and experience if necessary. Reinsalu said NATO enlargement has contributed to the stability and security of the Western Balkans.

North Macedonia has submitted an application to join the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

17:55

Reinsalu, North Macedonia FM discuss Ukraine, EU enlargement

17:03

Jüri Arrak's unfinished works to be auctioned at Vernissage Gallery

16:28

Survey: Estonians do not believe major military attack is very likely

16:27

'Melchior the Apothecary' part three premieres at German festival Friday

16:03

Lavly Perling: Saving only way out of deep crisis

16:02

Omniva opens its 1,000th parcel machine in Baltic States

15:36

Minister: Overly political choices on Soviet cultural legacy best avoided

15:02

Daily: Viljandi Soviet monument removed early Wednesday morning

14:56

Minister after proficiency requirement for local elections candidates Updated

14:25

Government approves bill to remove Soviet-era insignia from public spaces

Watch again

Most Read articles

09.11

Defense minister explains why British battlegroup is leaving Estonia

09.11

Andreas Kaju: Donald Trump was the biggest loser in the US midterms

05.11

Gallery: NATO Maritime Group vessels dock in Tallinn

11:09

Platforms: Ghost kitchens rising trend in Estonia

07:42

Reform Party proposes removing vote from Russian citizens in Estonia

08:52

Realtor: Apartment transactions in October almost down to 2016 levels

08.11

Sikkut: Long-term plan for Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel has not changed

13:51

Explainer: Why do I need to wear a reflector during winter in Estonia?

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: