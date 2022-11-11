Culture Academy collects almost 500 pairs of socks for Ukrainian soldiers

A campaign launched at the University of Tartu's Viljandi Culture Academy in October has collected almost 500 pairs of socks to send to Ukrainian soldiers this winter. With the help of NGO "Slava Ukraini," the woolen socks will reach the frontline in Ukraine at the end of November.

According to Marvi Remmik, who leads the Master of Arts and Technology program at Viljandi Culture Academy, the idea of knitting socks came up at around the same time as a crowd-funding campaign launched by Estonia-based NGO "Slava Ukraini" in cooperation with newspaper Postimees to provide uniforms for Ukrainian soldiers.

"I got the information from the NGO that soldiers really welcome having warm socks amongst their winter equipment," said Remmik. She explained, that as there are a lot of people who like knitting at the academy and in Estonia in general, between them they came up with the idea of making socks to help Ukrainians.

During the campaign, people were asked to donate woolen socks in sizes 41-46 for men and 37-40 for women, with points at the Culture Academy's main building and at the University of Tartu's Faculty of Arts and Humanities.

Remmik was extremely pleased with the campaign, saying it had far exceeded her expectation. "I thought it would be nice if we could help a hundred soldiers to warm their feet. But to be able to send almost 500 pairs of socks to the front is much more than I expected."

Remmik's next plan is to launch a new campaign to support ordinary Ukrainians. "When someone is in need, you should always help them," she said, pointing to the success of the socks campaign as proof that people clearly have a desire to keep contributing to support Ukraine.

The socks collected will be passed on to "Slava Ukraini" next week, which will deliver them to Ukraine by the end of November.

