Support for accepting Ukraine refugees remains high

Refugees from Ukraine aboard Tallink's MS Isabelle, which is docked in Tallinn's Old City Harbor. April 2022.
Refugees from Ukraine aboard Tallink's MS Isabelle, which is docked in Tallinn's Old City Harbor. April 2022. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
While support for accepting Ukraine refugees has come down slightly in Estonia, it remains high as 71 percent of people feel Estonia should continue to host Ukrainian refugees.

The Turu-uuringute AS poll commissioned by the Government Office found that 23 percent of people were opposed to accepting war refugees in October.

A month ago, in September, 73 percent of people were in favor of accepting refugees and 20 percent against.

Support was highest in April when 81 percent of those questioned supported and 13 percent opposed receiving refugees.

Even though the general level of support for helping refugees has not fallen to any notable degree (from 81 percent to 71 percent), the relative importance of people who are definitely or rather in support of accepting refugees has changed.

If in April, 52 percent of respondents were definitely in favor of accepting refugees, this has fallen to 32 percent, while the "rather in favor" camp has grown from 29 percent to 39 percent respectively.

Some who were certain before are less adamant today.

Support for accepting Ukraine refugees was 80 percent among Estonians and 54 percent among people from other nationalities in October.

81 percent of people with higher education and 65 percent of those with lower education support helping refugees.

Support is greatest in central Estonia (83 percent) and northern Estonia (80 percent), while it's lowest in northeastern Estonia (55 percent) and Tallinn (64 percent). These differences are tied to the nationality of respondents.

The survey also revealed that 71 percent of people trust the Estonian media for war coverage, 56 percent trust Western media, 43 percent the Ukrainian media and 9 percent Russian media channels.

85 percent of Estonians and 42 percent of non-ethnic Estonians trust Estonian media outlets.

The Russian media is trusted by 3 percent of Estonians and 21 percent of people of other nationalities.

Turu-uuringute AS interviewed 1,256 people who were at least 15 years of age October 14-17.

--

Editor: Marcus Turovski

