Survey: Support for Ukrainian war refugees remains high

Ukrainian war refugees arriving in Tallinn in March 2022. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
A nationwide study done by Turu-uuringute AS and commissioned by the Government Office finds that support for accepting Ukrainian war refugees remains strong in Estonia, despite a declining trend since the spring.

Since the spring, there has been a slow fall in support for the acceptance of Ukrainian refugees. The highest level of support for refugee admission was in April, with 81 percent of the population welcoming refugees. Since then, support has been steadily falling.

72 percent of the people supported the acceptance of refugees in October, while 71 percent did so in November. In addition, the statistical measurement error of the survey is 2.52 percent, which means that the change in the two-month comparison is below the statistical error. With such a small change, the authors of the survey believe that the support numbers have remained virtually unchanged over the past few months.

Since the spring, the percentage of individuals expressing strong support for refugee admittance has decreased from 52 percent in April to 32 percent in October and 33 percent in November.

Support for refugee acceptance was 92 percent among Estonians in April, 80 percent in October, and 80 percent in November, and 59 percent among people of other nationalities in April, 54 percent in October, and 51 percent in November.

On November 17-21 2022, a countrywide survey of public opinion was undertaken at the request of the the Government Office. The survey was distributed online and via telephone to 1,256 Estonians aged 15 and older. Similar surveys have been conducted generally once every month in the past.

Editor: Kristina Kersa

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

