Poll: Estonian support high for taking in Ukrainian refugees

The refugee reception center in Tallinn's Kalamaja neighborhood.
The refugee reception center in Tallinn's Kalamaja neighborhood. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
77 percent of all Estonian residents, including 91 percent of Estonians, support the accepting of Ukrainian refugees if necessary, it appears from the results of a recent survey commissioned by the Government Office and conducted by Turu-uuringute AS.

A total of 1,256 people from throughout Estonia were polled between February 25 and March 1.

The results of the survey indicated that 91 percent of ethnic Estonian respondents support the country accepting war refugees from Ukraine. Support among non-Estonians, meanwhile, stood at 48 percent.

According to the poll, 67 percent of residents perceive a threat against Estonia in connection with the war in Ukraine, including 80 percent of ethnic Estonian and 38 percent of non-Estonian respondents.

58 percent of respondents find that Russia's attempts to restore its influence in neighboring countries threaten Estonia as well, including 73 percent of ethnic Estonians and 27 percent of non-Estonian respondents.

Meanwhile, just 36 percent of respondents have concerns that ethnically or religiously motivated clashes between population groups may occur within Estonia.

54 percent of those polled believe that the Estonian state can feel secure, however 70 percent of respondents feel that their personal security is ensured.

Trust in media coverage of war varied

Respondents were also surveyed regarding which media channels people trust regarding their coverage of the war in Ukraine.

Among ethnic Estonians, 88 percent trust Estonian media coverage, 66 percent trust Western media coverage, 54 trust Ukrainian media coverage and just 3 percent trust Russian media coverage of the war.

Among non-Estonians, 34 percent trust Estonian media coverage, 22 percent trust Western media coverage, 13 percent trust Ukrainian coverage and 34 percent trust Russian media coverage of the war. In a previous poll conducted two weeks earlier, 40 percent of non-Estonian respondents trusted Russian media coverage.

Non-Estonians were further surveyed regarding their trust in the media in general as well as their trust in specific channels' coverage of the war in Ukraine in particular.

52 percent of Estonian residents of other ethnicities consider Estonian online news portals to be important, and 43 percent trust their coverage of the war in Ukraine.

37 percent, meanwhile, consider Russian TV channels to be important, 66 percent of whom also trust their coverage of the war in Ukraine.

35 percent of non-Estonians consider social media to be an important news source, 30 percent of whom trust Estonian channels' coverage of the war in Ukraine, and 26 percent of whom trust Russia's coverage thereof.

31 percent of non-Estonians, meanwhile, consider Estonia's Russian-language TV channels to be important, half of whom trust Estonian channels' coverage of the war in Ukraine.

-

Editor: Aili Vahtla

