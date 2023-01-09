Estonia to fund projects linking young Ukrainian refugees to their culture

News
Estonian and Ukrainian flags flying at Stenbock House.
Estonian and Ukrainian flags flying at Stenbock House. Source: Stenbock House.
News

The Integration Foundation opens a call for proposals on January 9 to support the organization of Ukrainian-language cultural events for young Ukrainian war refugees in cooperation with Ukrainian cultural societies, Estonian non-governmental organizations, and cultural institutions, as well as the teaching of Ukrainian language and culture and the publication of children's and youth literature in Ukrainian.

"Estonia offers Ukrainian war refugees free adaptation training and A1-level language learning courses, so that they can adapt quickly in Estonia and cope until they have the opportunity to return to their homeland, "Minister of Culture Piret Hartman (SDE) said.

"With the new measure, we will keep alive the traditions related to the Ukrainian language and cultural heritage of the refugees, so that when they return to their homeland, they have the opportunity to continue their studies or enroll in a university. From the point of view of integration policy, it is important that the recipients of temporary protection preserve their culture and at the same time adapt to the Estonian cultural space," the minister said.

"The purpose of the grant is to ensure that young Ukrainian war refugees up to the age of 19 in Estonia have opportunities to keep in touch with the Ukrainian language and culture through community activities. Preserving national identity is important both for the adaptation of Ukrainian youth in Estonia and for returning to their homeland," Ave Härsing, the head of cultural diversity at the Integration Foundation, said.

The budget of the application round is €100,000 and up to €15,000 euros can be applied for in one application.

Each applicant may only submit one application. The deadline for the submission of applications is 9 February 2023.

The applicant can be a legal entity registered in Estonia or a self-employed person registered in the commercial register.

Further information about the terms and conditions of the application round can be found on the website of the Integration Foundation.

The application round is funded by the Ministry of Culture and is based on the regulation of the minister "Conditions and procedure for providing grants to young Ukrainian war refugees up to 19 years of age to preserve the Ukrainian language and culture."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristina Kersa

Related

EESTI LAUL 2023

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

20:52

Russia-Ukraine war leads to fall in Estonia's exports, price volatility

19:44

No plans to list next part of Enefit Green on stock exchange

19:05

Reform, SDE ministers disagree over raising defense spending

18:00

Estonia to fund projects linking young Ukrainian refugees to their culture

17:30

Survey: Two thirds of Estonians want to reduce felling in state forests

17:15

Estonia's major parties to unveil candidate lists and programs this weekend

16:55

Isamaa wants to raise fine for not speaking Estonian to €9,600

16:15

Sales of new cars in Estonia fell by a tenth last year

16:00

Statistics: Estonia's foreign trade deficit rises to €352 million

15:21

Long-serving agricultural union leader to take up new post in Berlin

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

08:27

Apartments 40 times cheaper in Kiviõli than Tallinn

07:27

More Ukrainian refugees leaving Estonia than arriving

04.01

Estonia developing legal basis to transfer frozen Russian assets

16:55

Isamaa wants to raise fine for not speaking Estonian to €9,600

10:01

Only Isamaa in favor of retaining Estonia's so-called income tax hump

06.01

Intelligence chief: Second Russian call-up likely after Orthodox Christmas

05.01

Finnish media: Residence permits for cash has Estonian link

06.01

Estonian defense chief: Russia will attack if it knows we cannot fight back

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: