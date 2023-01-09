Estonia to fund projects linking young Ukrainian refugees to their culture

The Integration Foundation opens a call for proposals on January 9 to support the organization of Ukrainian-language cultural events for young Ukrainian war refugees in cooperation with Ukrainian cultural societies, Estonian non-governmental organizations, and cultural institutions, as well as the teaching of Ukrainian language and culture and the publication of children's and youth literature in Ukrainian.

"Estonia offers Ukrainian war refugees free adaptation training and A1-level language learning courses, so that they can adapt quickly in Estonia and cope until they have the opportunity to return to their homeland, "Minister of Culture Piret Hartman (SDE) said.

"With the new measure, we will keep alive the traditions related to the Ukrainian language and cultural heritage of the refugees, so that when they return to their homeland, they have the opportunity to continue their studies or enroll in a university. From the point of view of integration policy, it is important that the recipients of temporary protection preserve their culture and at the same time adapt to the Estonian cultural space," the minister said.

"The purpose of the grant is to ensure that young Ukrainian war refugees up to the age of 19 in Estonia have opportunities to keep in touch with the Ukrainian language and culture through community activities. Preserving national identity is important both for the adaptation of Ukrainian youth in Estonia and for returning to their homeland," Ave Härsing, the head of cultural diversity at the Integration Foundation, said.

The budget of the application round is €100,000 and up to €15,000 euros can be applied for in one application.

Each applicant may only submit one application. The deadline for the submission of applications is 9 February 2023.

The applicant can be a legal entity registered in Estonia or a self-employed person registered in the commercial register.

Further information about the terms and conditions of the application round can be found on the website of the Integration Foundation.

The application round is funded by the Ministry of Culture and is based on the regulation of the minister "Conditions and procedure for providing grants to young Ukrainian war refugees up to 19 years of age to preserve the Ukrainian language and culture."

