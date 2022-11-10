Watch conference: 'Together or Apart: Searching for the Middle Ground'

News
A special Estonian Language Train organized by the Integration Foundation during Estonian Language Week, where riders on the Tallinn-Narva route were introduced to opportunities for learning the Estonian language.
A special Estonian Language Train organized by the Integration Foundation during Estonian Language Week, where riders on the Tallinn-Narva route were introduced to opportunities for learning the Estonian language. Source: Integration Foundation.
News

This Thursday and Friday, the Integration Foundation is hosting "Together or Apart: Searching for the Middle Ground," a two-day conference in Tallinn focused on segregation and diverse societies. ERR News will be livestreaming both days of the conference.

"Together or Apart" will bring together internationally recognized experts not just from Estonia, but also Finland, the U.K., Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium and Ireland, with a program featuring presentations and panel discussions in which experts, researchers, policymakers and civil society organization representatives will analyze the processes of segregation as well as the possible dangers and consequences thereof, according to a press release.

A total of 16 speakers will be presenting at the two-day conference, including Ambassador Kairat Abdrakhmanov, OSCE high commissioner for national minorities — integration of diverse societies; Judit Kende, social psychologist at the Universite Libre de Bruxelles in Belgium — xenophobia prevention through inclusive integration policies; Hanno Kruse, University of Bonn in Germany — urban sociology and the origins of segregation, ethnic segregation at the secondary school level; and Venla Bernelius, assistant professor of urban geography at the University of Helsinki — segregation in schools and cities in Finland.

Presentations on the integration of war refugees from Ukraine into society, thereby avoiding segregation, will also be given by Laura Kirss, a doctoral student at the University of Tartu (TÜ) and research adviser at the Ministry of Education and Research,  Natalja Mjalitsina, project manager at Tallinn Lilleküla High School, and Andrii Rybas, counseling lawyer at the Prevention and Information Department of the Labor Inspectorate.

The conference will conclude Friday with a debate between Estonian politicians focusing on current internal integration issues.

Click here for a full program, list of speakers and more info about the conference.

Held on November 10-11, "Together or Apart: Searching for the Middle Ground" is being organized by the Integration Foundation in cooperation with the Ministry of Culture, with support from the British Council. This year's conference marks the ninth in the series.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

11:59

Interview: Borders of Nursipalu Training Area expansion to depend on locals

11:58

Minister after proficiency requirement for local elections candidates

11:55

Vilnius to host 2023 NATO Summit

11:20

Daily: 'Shortcomings' found in PPA firing range tragedy

11:09

Platforms: Ghost kitchens rising trend in Estonia

11:02

Virve Linder could become new mayor of Kohtla-Järve Updated

10:16

Ott Tänak sixth in Rally Japan opening test

09:43

Turu-uuringud: Reform gains, while EKRE loses ground in November

09:30

Karl Jakob Hein's Arsenal first team debut ends in home loss to Brighton

09:15

Watch conference: 'Together or Apart: Searching for the Middle Ground'

Watch again

Most Read articles

05.11

Gallery: NATO Maritime Group vessels dock in Tallinn

09.11

Andreas Kaju: Donald Trump was the biggest loser in the US midterms

09.11

Defense minister explains why British battlegroup is leaving Estonia

08.11

Sikkut: Long-term plan for Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel has not changed

09.11

Ilves: US midterm elections results shaping up to benefit Estonia

07:42

Reform Party proposes removing vote from Russian citizens in Estonia

09.11

Varro Vooglaid: Estonia has been moving in the wrong direction, and fast

09.11

Tallink's MyStar service debut put back to December 1

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: