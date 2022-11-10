Watch conference: 'Together or Apart: Searching for the Middle Ground'

This Thursday and Friday, the Integration Foundation is hosting "Together or Apart: Searching for the Middle Ground," a two-day conference in Tallinn focused on segregation and diverse societies. ERR News will be livestreaming both days of the conference.

"Together or Apart" will bring together internationally recognized experts not just from Estonia, but also Finland, the U.K., Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium and Ireland, with a program featuring presentations and panel discussions in which experts, researchers, policymakers and civil society organization representatives will analyze the processes of segregation as well as the possible dangers and consequences thereof, according to a press release.

A total of 16 speakers will be presenting at the two-day conference, including Ambassador Kairat Abdrakhmanov, OSCE high commissioner for national minorities — integration of diverse societies; Judit Kende, social psychologist at the Universite Libre de Bruxelles in Belgium — xenophobia prevention through inclusive integration policies; Hanno Kruse, University of Bonn in Germany — urban sociology and the origins of segregation, ethnic segregation at the secondary school level; and Venla Bernelius, assistant professor of urban geography at the University of Helsinki — segregation in schools and cities in Finland.

Presentations on the integration of war refugees from Ukraine into society, thereby avoiding segregation, will also be given by Laura Kirss, a doctoral student at the University of Tartu (TÜ) and research adviser at the Ministry of Education and Research, Natalja Mjalitsina, project manager at Tallinn Lilleküla High School, and Andrii Rybas, counseling lawyer at the Prevention and Information Department of the Labor Inspectorate.

The conference will conclude Friday with a debate between Estonian politicians focusing on current internal integration issues.

Click here for a full program, list of speakers and more info about the conference.

Held on November 10-11, "Together or Apart: Searching for the Middle Ground" is being organized by the Integration Foundation in cooperation with the Ministry of Culture, with support from the British Council. This year's conference marks the ninth in the series.

