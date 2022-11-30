Estonia to get further €21 million for weapons given to Ukraine

Javelin missiles bound for Ukraine loaded onto a military transport aircraft in Estonia.
Javelin missiles bound for Ukraine loaded onto a military transport aircraft in Estonia. Source: EDF Headquarters/mil.ee
Estonia is looking at another €21 million from the European Peace Facility as compensation for Ukraine arms aid, in addition to €135 million already earmarked. This covers roughly half of the weapons aid Estonia has sent Ukraine.

"The European Union has approved a total of six European Peace Facility (EPF) aid packages in the total volume of €3.1 billion. The recent compensation package for Ukraine arms aid was approved on October 17. Estonia stands to get back a total of €156 million," Ministry of Defense press representative Thomas Mell told ERR.

He said that Estonia can use the money to restore its military capacity.

Of the total EFP contribution to Ukraine, €2 billion has gone toward compensating Member States. The facility will be used between 2022 and 2027.

It became clear in July that Estonia would get at least €135 million from the EPF to spend on restoring weapons stocks donated to Ukraine.

Ministry of Defense Deputy Secretary General Kusti Salm said in mid-November that military aid Estonia has sent to Ukraine is nearing €300 million.

The European Peace Facility was created in 2021 to support the military aspect of EU foreign and security policy in the near vicinity. Its volume was put at €5 billion.

--

Editor: Mait Ots, Marcus Turovski

