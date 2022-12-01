Estonian MPs: As much aid as possible must continue to reach Ukraine

Riigikogu MPs with the parliamentary Ukraine group on an official visit on November 30, 2022, attending a commemoration of the Holodomor atrocity. From left, Erki Savisaar (Center), Mati Raidma (Reform), Anti Poolamets (EKRE), Andres Sutt (Reform).
Riigikogu MPs with the parliamentary Ukraine group on an official visit on November 30, 2022, attending a commemoration of the Holodomor atrocity. From left, Erki Savisaar (Center), Mati Raidma (Reform), Anti Poolamets (EKRE), Andres Sutt (Reform). Source: Riigikogu Office
In order to prevail against Russian aggression and war crimes, Ukraine needs as much assistance as humanly possible, from countries worldwide, the Riigikogu's cross-party Ukraine group says.

A delegation consisting of MPs who sit on the group was in Ukraine Wednesday, visiting the towns of Zhytomyr, the town of Malyn and Borodyanka, as well as the capital, Kyiv.

A joint statement issued by the parliamentary group to coincide with the visit stated that: "The aggressor cannot emerge victorious from this war. either on the battlefield. or diplomatically by concluding a favorable peace treaty. 

"A peace of this kind would not only be unethical, but also short-sighted," the statement continued, according to a Riigikogu press release.

The statement also called for the end of human rights violations in occupied areas of Ukraine.

"We demand the monitoring of all human rights in the temporarily occupied territories, an immediate end to extrajudicial imprisonment, hostage-taking, torture and the slaughter of civilians. As a separate matter, we demand an end to the repression against all national minorities, including Crimean Tatars, and the immediate release of all political prisoners," the statement went on.

The Riigikogu Ukraine group chair, Mati Raidma (Reform), said from the Estonian side, the country is: "Doing its best. Thanks to state organizations, businesses and in particular our brave volunteers. We stand by the Ukrainians, and that we do so is common knowledge. Victory over the Russian aggressor is the only viable outcome."

Raidma adding that Wednesday's meetings confirmed the need for every type of help and support possible, in order to meet this outcome.

To that end, all the MPs urged their counterparts in legislatures worldwide to follow their lead and travel to Ukraine to see for themselves the war crimes and the results of Russian aggression so far, in order to remain informed on the reality of the situation.

Center Party MP Erki Savisaar said that Ukraine needs ammunition and weapons as a matter of urgency, noting also the desire in Ukraine to become a part of the democratic European space.

The delegation also met Ukrainian officials, including first deputy chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Oleksandr Kornienko , celebrated Holodomor Memorial Day, which commemorates the intentional famine imposed on Ukraine by Joseph Stalin in 1932-1933, and met EU representatives.

In addition to Raidma and Savisaar, the parliamentary group consists of Tarmo Kruusimäe (Isamaa) Aivar Sõerd (Reform), Jüri Jaanson (Reform), Riho Breivel (EKRE), Anti Poolamets (EKRE), Andres Sutt (Reform) and Mihhail Lotman (Isamaa).

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Estonian MPs: As much aid as possible must continue to reach Ukraine

