Photos: Estonia, Netherlands, Norway to donate field hospital to Ukraine

Representatives of the defense ministries of Estonia, the Netherlands and Denmark signed a trilateral aid agreement for Ukraine on Thursday. December 1, 2022.
Open gallery
5 photos
Estonia, the Netherlands and Norway have agreed to donate a deployable Role 2 field hospital to Ukraine in order to improve the Ukrainian Armed Forces' medical capabilities, the three countries' respective ministries of defense announced Thursday.

The field hospital itself will be provided by the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF), with Norway and the Netherlands to contribute funding toward the delivery of the field hospital to Ukraine, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Defense.

"For nine months, the Ukrainian people and Armed Forces have shown exceptional courage in the face of Russia's aggression to restore the territorial integrity of their homeland," said Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur. "We are steadfast in our support for Ukraine and our objective remains the same — Ukraine must win this war, and Russia must lose."

With our collective support, Ukraine can win this war, the Estonian minister stressed.

"Instead of sowing division, the war is bringing allied and likeminded countries closer than ever and strengthening cooperation," he added.

"Recent successes on the battlefield prove that the Ukrainian strategy is working," Dutch Minister of Defense Kajsa Ollongren said. "Enduring international military support is crucial, especially now that winter has arrived and Russia is continuing its attacks on civilian infrastructure. The fighting is far from over; we must stay the course. This is why we are continuing our support to Ukraine."

In addition to the field hospital itself, this trilateral cooperation will also include the procurement of container trucks and trailers, sanitary, storage and accommodation modules as well as medical supplies for upgrading the Role 2 unit to be delivered to Ukraine.

Training of Ukrainian medical forces on the use of the field hospital will be conducted by Ukrainian and Estonian experts with the support of the Netherlands.

This latest aid package amounts to €7.8 million in value, €4.3 million of which will be contributed by Norway and €3.5 million by the Netherlands.

Included in the signing of the trilateral agreement in Tallinn on Thursday was Ukrainian Ambassador to Estonia Mariana Betsa.

--

Editor: Aili Vahtla

