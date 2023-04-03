Photos: Ukrainian Ambassador Mariana Betsa awarded MFA Cross of Merit

News
Ukrainian Ambassador to Estonia Mariana Betsa was awarded the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Cross of Merit, Third Class by Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Reform) on Monday. April 3, 2023
Ukrainian Ambassador to Estonia Mariana Betsa was awarded the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Cross of Merit, Third Class by Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Reform) on Monday. April 3, 2023 Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs/Flickr
News

Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Reform) presented outgoing Ukrainian Ambassador to Estonia Mariana Betsa with the Foreign Ministry's Cross of Merit, Third Class, on Monday, highlighting that since 2018, Betsa has been a spokesperson for Ukraine's resilience and represented the country in Estonia with dignity.

"Mariana Betsa has been the ambassador to Estonia since 2018, and has worked tirelessly to advance relations between Estonia and Ukraine," Reinsalu said according to a press release. "You have been the spokesperson for your country's creativity, beauty and resilience, and have represented Ukraine with dignity as it fights for its survival in the war against the brutal aggressor Russia."

Betsa has been a good partner for Estonia, helping with deliveries of humanitarian aid to Ukraine and keeping the matter of accountability for war criminals in the spotlight, the minister noted.

The ambassador has also been an advocate for Ukraine in both the local and international media landscape as well, he continued, and has been a respected colleague not only for the Foreign Ministry, but also the Ministry of the Interior, the Ministry of Education and Research and the Ministry of Social Affairs as well, with whom she has worked to help war refugees from Ukraine in Estonia.

She has advanced bilateral cooperation between the two countries in the private sector as well, particularly in areas such as the e-state and e-services.

"Last year was incredibly tragic, but it was also the year that demonstrated the strength of our partnership and friendship," Reinsalu underscored. "The role of Ambassador Betsa in boosting relations cannot be underestimated. I would like to express my deep gratitude."

Last month, Ukraine announced that it will be appointing a new ambassador to Estonia, replacing Betsa, who has served in Tallinn since 2018, with Maksym Kononenko.

Kononenko previously served as Ukraine's ambassador to the Netherlands.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

2023 riigikogu elections

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Latest news

18:44

Photos: Ukrainian Ambassador Mariana Betsa awarded MFA Cross of Merit

18:00

Vseviov in Washington: We will not tire until Ukraine has won the war

17:21

Finland officially joining NATO on Tuesday Updated

17:13

Defense Forces: No restrictions for vegans or vegetarians in the forces

16:45

Estonian curling pair finish second at WCT Trophy in Prague

16:29

New emissions standard to hike the price of cars

16:01

Akkermann: New government to review Eesti Energia's ownership expectations

15:39

New Riigikogu lineup to include flurry of MP substitutions

15:00

Five new apartment blocks planned for Jõhvi to attract more professionals

14:12

Pärnu hosts national girls' and women's folk dance competitions

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

01.04

City of Tallinn redraws plans for Linnahall

01.04

Ukrainian refugees move out of Tallinn apartment blocks by Friday deadline

09:27

National Coalition Party wins Finnish election, SDP third

01.04

Bankrupt chipboard factory assets heading for fourth auction

12:55

Aimar Ventsel: Why are the Russians not protesting?

12:37

Estonia potentially facing waste fine of hundreds of thousands of euros

11:54

Experts predict Euribor rate to peak in fall

01.04

Ivo Jurak laid to rest in Tartu

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: