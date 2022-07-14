Ambassador, Estonian minister thank companies providing aid to Ukraine

Ukraine's ambassador to Estonia, Mariana Betsa, has presented letters of appreciation to three Estonian companies for their work in providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

Ambassador Betsa was joined by IT and foreign trade minister Andres Sutt (Reform) on Wednesday, to present the recognition to state postal service Omniva, to the Estonian Association of Information Technology and Telecommunications (ITL) and to transport firm the Mootor Grupp.

Together with Acting Foreign Minister @SuttAndres thanked @EstonianIct @OmnivaLogistics, MootorGrupp for humanitarian assistance to Ukraine. More than 37 Estonian organisations contributed to the work of humanitarian hub @MFAestonia. Aitäh, dear friends #StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/jHfCuSeKLE — Mariana Betsa (@Mariana_Betsa) July 14, 2022

The effort was coordinated by the foreign ministry's humanitarian aid hub for Ukraine.

Minister Sutt said that more than 16 million people in Ukraine were in need of humanitarian aid and have had to go without shelter, water, food and other necessities as the current conflict moves well into its fourth month.

Sutt said: "From the first days of the war that began in February, the people, companies and state agencies of Estonia have offered extraordinary support to Ukraine, offering the people of Ukraine every assistance both individually and by cooperating with others."

"Today we recognized Omniva, the ITL and Mootor Grupp who are a remarkable example of this – their support with donations, transport and logistics and useful advice to the humanitarian aid hub for Ukraine helped make sure the aid reached Ukraine," Sutt went on, according to a ministry press release.

"We are sincerely grateful to all people, companies and organizations that have contributed to the work of the hub or helped Ukraine in all kinds of other ways. Estonia has donated a total of €20 million to Ukraine, which constitutes substantial support," Sutt added.

Omniva supported the humanitarian aid hub by providing domestic transport and intermediate storage which ensured a speedy and efficient collection of donations from the very beginning.

ITL compiled a shipment of IT and energy accessories, comprising 1,400 devices, including computers, printers, routers, IP cameras and hard drives to help maintain Ukraine's operational continuity.

Mootor Grupp repaired five 48-seat buses and delivered them to the town of Bucha, scene of great devastation and widespread atrocities on the part of the invaders, to help restore transport services.

The humanitarian aid hub for Ukraine began operations immediately after the February 24 invasion, to meet Ukraine's requests for assistance to the offers of Estonia's state agencies and companies. Humanitarian aid efforts are concentrated on three main areas: Healthcare, temporary shelter and food assistance.

