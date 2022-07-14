LSM: 30 percent of Latvians believe Russia could invade Baltic States

Close to a third of respondents to a recent survey in Latvia say they believe that the Russian Federation will not stop at invading Ukraine, and may turn its attention to that, country, Estonia and Lithuania next, public broadcaster LSM reports.

The survey found nearly 30 percent of Latvian citizens and residents whose primary language is Latvian feared a potential Russian invasion, LSM reported on its English-language page, though the figure was lower for respondents whos first language is Russian (17 percent) or who are from "mixed" families (23 percent).

Similarly, while over two-thirds (68 percent) of Latvian-speaking respondents favored closer cooperation with the West, 54 percent of Russian-speaking respondents favored doing the same, but with Russia and the West simultaneously.

Other results from the survey found that while 45 percent of Latvian speakers said they would fight or support in any way they could a military effort following any invasion by Russia, the figure was just 12 percent among Russian-speakers.

More Russian-speaking respondents (23 percent) than Latvian-speaking ones (14 percent) said they are planning to emigrate from Latvia, with the figure even higher among younger people.

The survey polled over 2,000 residents of Latvia, back in late April.

Latvia is mulling extending military conscription to diaspora citizens and to women, LSM recently reported.

