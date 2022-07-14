Kalev Stoicescu: The nature of Russia

The liars are telling the truth, while those who speak of facts and common sense are lying, Kalev Stoicescu writes on the Kremlin's view of Russia.

Lying is unpatriotic and a criminal offense. The leaders, state apparatus and media lied during the Soviet period, while they no longer lie in Putin's day. The big liars rule the roost. Tens of millions of harebrained small liars that have lost their human dignity and humanity (if they had any to begin with) are chanting gip-gip ura. "Liars" are hanging from the gallows.

The silent are silent. They don't want to chant or hang from the gallows.

Official liars are traitors. Including foreign agents. They need to be eliminated using whichever means necessary. The silent are suspicious.

Millions are leaving Russia. And we're better off for it. Left will be the servile lumpen. They will take Russia forward. Or back. Depending on one's point of view.

The traitors should run while the can. Until the borders remain open. Those who cannot or do not wish to leave will go to prison soon enough. The new GULAG will be advantageous for both education and for the national economy.

Everything in Russia is like it is in the developed Western word. Only different. Russian. There is nothing wrong with that.

A president, government, parliament, courts and constitution. Elections and referendums. Different media channels. Social media. People watch television and are up to speed on events at home and abroad.

Everyone can watch or read what they want. Or what they can watch or read. But lying is prohibited. The Soviet period is over. No more need to read between the lines. This timeless skill will land on the trash heap of history. Everything is written clearly in black and white.

Our (their) understanding

Russia's foreign policy is also no different from the West's. They took Kosovo away from Serbia, we took Crimea. What's the difference? They fought Saddam Hussein in Iraq, while we are fighting fascists in Ukraine.

Why is the West white and Russia black? The kettle (West) calling the cauldron black. They have NATO and the European Union. We have our own NATO (Collective Security Treaty Organization) and EU (Eurasian Economic Union). Ours are democratic as they are made up of friendly states and brotherly peoples. Theirs are dominated by the U.S.

USA is using NATO and the European Union to realize its expansionist interests. It is even trying to move into ancestral Russian lands in Ukraine from where it can launch missiles that would hit Moscow after just five minutes. Imagine that!

Everything Russia does is for the benefit of mankind. It has never started a war. It has only finished them. Victoriously of course. The czar-president said so. He is not attacking Ukraine nor did he launch an invasion on February 24. The foreign minister said so.

Russians have suffered so much injustice through the ages. The Poles, Napoleon and Hitler were all invaders. Russia is always the liberator. Naturally, also a source and importer of high culture. Everyone liberated by Russian soldiers must be happy and grateful.

Only fascists are reluctant to be with Russia. Their destruction is entirely justified. Russian soldiers do not murder innocent people, steal or rape. It is simply impossible. They are heroes. The brave guardsmen who fought in Bucha are not murderers. It was staged. The Ukrainians killed their own to blame and shame Russia.

The Orthodox faith of the Moscow Patriarchy is the only proper faith. The words and actions of Patriarch Kirill are infallible. He knows because he is an old and wise man. The church now governs more than cathedrals, icons and other religious attributes and rites and is busy blessing Kalashnikov assault rifles, shells, missiles, tanks and aircraft as our war is holy and just.

The state, church, people and military are one. The Third Rome will be victorious eventually.

Everything is available in commerce and service. If we cannot get things from the decadent West, we don't need them. We can get by on our own. We will make everything we need ourselves.

Vkusno i tochka will make the hamburgers, so what it's out of moldy buns and patties that taste like sawdust. We will find fries eventually. Why do cars need to be fitted with airbags and power steering? People shouldn't be speeding. They can calmly go from A to B. Nationalized Western airplanes do not need brake pads and electronic maps. Russian pilots are very capable. They will agree to fly these Airbuses and Boeings eventually. Or we will strip more of them for parts.

Finally, we will not surrender, unto the flood. We simply cannot lose and suffer the indignity (read: responsibility).

Everyone is against us. Okay, the Chinese and Indians aren't yet and have their own practical reasons. As do the dictators in Syria and Venezuela. Still, no one loves us. Not even the Belarusians, Kazakhs and Armenians. They are scared I suppose. Strange. Isn't fear love and respect?

--

