Volunteers all over Estonia make camouflage netting for Ukraine

On Saturday, camouflage netting to be sent to Ukraine was made at the Viljandi Folk Music Festival.

Volunteers all over Estonia have made over 8,000 square meters of camouflage netting for Ukrainian defenders following the initiative of NGO Aitan Kaitsa (I Help Defend).

The nets are made also at the Viljandi Folk Music festival this weekend.

"There are plenty of volunteers and they last us until late in the evening. But we still invite everyone to come and join us," said Ingrid Uus, a handicraft maker from Viljandi.

"I read about it in the festival brochure, and it seemed exciting that an opportunity to help has been brought so close," Merlin Jõulu, a volunteer helping to make the nets, said. "It is quite horrifying to think that we're celebrating, while something far worse is happening elsewhere," she remarked.

"We have not made a big deal out of this because we were told to, nor have we forced anyone to participate. It is a voluntary initiative, and people who feel they have not done enough yet, have the opportunity to do just that today," said Anu Lensment, head of NGO Aitan Kaitsta.

