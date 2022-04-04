Gallery: Volunteers make camo nets for Ukraine in shadow of Russian embassy

Volunteers make hand-crafted camo nets for Ukraine, just meters from Russia's embassy on Pikk 19.
Sunday saw an outdoor camouflage net-making workshop take place just meters from the Russian embassy in Tallinn, ETV news show 'Aktuaalne kaamera' (AK) reported.

The workshops took place on Pikk street, in front of the Estonian handicraft society's ( Eesti Käsitöö Maja) headquarters, and the associated shop, just a short distance from the Russian embassy (see gallery), which itself has in effect hosted numerous Ukrainian flags, placards and other anti-war paraphernalia, attached to railings placed in front of the building, since the invasion of Ukraine began on February 24.

"We are strategically in a good place to show our will and also do good with our actions," the organizers said in their call to action for the event, which also attracted Ukrainian people who had arrived in Estonia after fleeing the war and who took part in the camo net-making also.

Participants were asked to bring their own old fabrics, in appropriate colors – which at this time of year might include greens and browns – and a pair of sharp scissors.

Some of the finished work will be sent to Ukraine.

ERR's TV house has been hosting a similar initiative for several days now, with the end results also being sent to the conflict zone.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

