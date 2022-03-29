Russia expels ten Baltic countries' diplomats

News
The newly renovated Estonian Embassy in Moscow.
The newly renovated Estonian Embassy in Moscow. Source: KAOS Arhitektid
News

The Russian Federation has decided to expel ten diplomats of the Baltic states – three each from Estonia and Latvia and four from Lithuania – in response to a similar move by the latter.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that diplomats expelled included people from the Estonian Embassy and the Pskov office of its consulate general in Saint Petersburg.

The ambassadors in Russia of the three Baltic states were notified of the decision.

Moscow demanded that diplomats declared persona non grata "leave the territory of the Russian Federation in the same time that its diplomatic representatives were given to leave the Baltics."

Estonia and Latvia previously declared a total of six Russian diplomats persona non grata, while four were expelled from Lithuania.

The Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release that it considers "extremely regrettable" the Russian Federation's decision to declare persona non grata and order to leave the country in three days three Estonian diplomats who have based their actions solely on the letter and spirit of the Vienna Convention.

The ministry confirmed that Estonia expelled three employees of the Russian Embassy in Tallinn with diplomatic status who were "actively engaging in undermining Estonian national security" the week before last.

The Lithuanian Foreign Ministry said its decision to expel Russian diplomats was to "demonstrate solidarity with Ukraine where Russia's unprecedented military aggression is unfolding."

Also, that the diplomats' activities were not in accordance with their tasks, which phrasing is usually reserved for intelligence operatives working under diplomatic cover.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:50

Russia expels ten Baltic countries' diplomats

14:23

Riho Terras: The Defense Forces needs to be given as much money as it takes

14:04

Gala concert to mark 180th anniversary of Liszt performing in Tartu

13:57

Expert: Ukraine should be given offensive weapons

13:25

Feature: A friend is better than a phrasebook

13:04

March 29 coronavirus update: 160 patients, 1,451 new cases, 4 deaths

12:51

Second state refugee reception center opened in Tartu on Monday

12:18

Organizer abandons May 9 'Immortal Regiment' event in Tallinn

12:18

UK daily: NATO flank urgently needs strengthening, says Estonian president

11:49

Rahva Raamat's Viru Center store named 2022 Bookstore of the Year in London

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

28.03

Kremlin may ban EU citizens from entering Russia

28.03

Feature: Talking to a Russian millennial in Tallinn on the war in Ukraine

10:32

Kirkorov Tallinn concert in limbo Updated

09:11

NATO Baltic jets responded to Russian military flights 10 times last week

28.03

Health minister to propose abolishing mask obligation

28.03

Riigikogu committee to turn to police over Repinski case Updated

28.03

Real estate expert: Rental prices surge due to Ukrainian refugee demand

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: