Estonia closes St. Petersburg, Pskov consulates

Estonia's consulates in St. Petersburg and Pskov were shut down on Thursday after Russia ordered their closure last month.

Estonian citizens can now turn to the embassy in Moscow for consular services or assistance. It is also possible to visit the embassies of other EU members in St. Petersburg.

All identity documents still in the consulate general in St. Petersburg and the office in Pskov will be sent to Moscow.

Collecting documents requires prior registration with a consul. If you wish to collect your document in Estonia, please contact the Police and Border Guard Board.

All visa applications submitted in St. Petersburg and Pskov before April 25 will be processed and passports with visa applications will be returned according to the agreed timeline.

Visa centers in St. Petersburg and Pskov will continue to operate and the terms for submitting visa applications have not changed.

Last month, Estonia ordered Russia to close its embassies in Tartu and Narva due to the country's war in Ukraine. Consular staff were also ordered to leave Estonia.

Russia retaliated by expelling staff and closing Estonia's consulate offices.

Latvia and Lithuania took similar action.

