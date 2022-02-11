Estonia warns against traveling to Ukraine, urges citizens to leave

Estonian nationals in Ukraine are being urged to return home and "non-essential travel" should be avoided as tensions with Russia continue to mount, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Friday evening.

In light of the worrying situation on the border of Ukraine, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Estonia is updating its travel advice.

"Due to an increased risk of military action by Russia, we recommend avoiding non-essential travel to Ukraine. Estonian nationals currently in Ukraine are advised to reconsider the need to remain in the country and return to Estonia if possible," the ministry said in a statement.

"We urge all Estonian nationals in Ukraine to register their stay at the Reisi Targalt website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs."

A number of EU countries, including Latvia, the U.S. and UK are urging their citizens to leave Ukraine.

Russia has massed more than 100,000 troops and military equipment on Ukraine's borders in recent weeks. Some experts believe a further invasion of the country is likley in the coming weeks.

