Estonia warns against traveling to Ukraine, urges citizens to leave

News
Estonian and Ukrainian flags
Estonian and Ukrainian flags Source: Ministry of Defense
News

Estonian nationals in Ukraine are being urged to return home and "non-essential travel" should be avoided as tensions with Russia continue to mount, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Friday evening.

In light of the worrying situation on the border of Ukraine, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Estonia is updating its travel advice.

"Due to an increased risk of military action by Russia, we recommend avoiding non-essential travel to Ukraine. Estonian nationals currently in Ukraine are advised to reconsider the need to remain in the country and return to Estonia if possible," the ministry said in a statement.

"We urge all Estonian nationals in Ukraine to register their stay at the Reisi Targalt website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs."

A number of EU countries, including Latvia, the U.S. and UK are urging their citizens to leave Ukraine.

Russia has massed more than 100,000 troops and military equipment on Ukraine's borders in recent weeks. Some experts believe a further invasion of the country is likley in the coming weeks.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11.02

Kontaveit through to St. Petersburg semi-finals

11.02

Estonia warns against traveling to Ukraine, urges citizens to leave

11.02

Minister: Remote learning recommendation to schools was communication error

11.02

Estonia donates €350,000 for frontline residents in eastern Ukraine

11.02

Level of coronavirus in wastewater rising

11.02

Center Riigikogu group chair: Covid certificate could be removed now

11.02

Niguliste museum refurbishment work starts

11.02

Physical education may be renamed 'movement instruction' from new year

11.02

Insurer: Road traffic accidents rose to record levels in 2021

11.02

Health Board recommends children move to distance learning

11.02

Unemployment drops 20 percent on-year in January

11.02

MP: Crypto-currency bill reading may link to minister no-confidence vote

11.02

Incapacity benefits exceeded €220 million euros last year

11.02

EKRE leader: Filibustering tactics on Riigikogu bills have met with success

11.02

Tallinn hopes to complete new tram line project plans by autumn

11.02

Coronavirus update: 277 patients, 5,112 new cases, 5 deaths

11.02

Minister: Estonia, UK carry role of defending media freedoms worldwide

11.02

Health Board: Covid certificates more likely to be abolished in March

11.02

Baltics launch OSCE appeal over Russia-Belarus military exercises

11.02

Kallas in Berlin: Russia is trying to build another divisive wall in Europe

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

10.02

Tram-like electric bus being tested on Tallinn routes ahead of tender

10.02

Prime minister: Covid certification rule will not be lifted on February 21

10.02

Tallinn to take action against companies gritting streets

11.02

Health Board: Covid certificates more likely to be abolished in March

11.02

Health Board recommends children move to distance learning

11.02

Coronavirus update: 277 patients, 5,112 new cases, 5 deaths

11.02

Estonia warns against traveling to Ukraine, urges citizens to leave

11.02

Scholz: Germany stands beside its Baltic allies

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: