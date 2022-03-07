Estonia's ambassador to Ukraine returns to Tallinn

Estonian ambassador to Ukraine Kaimo Kuusk left the country on Sunday and will return to Tallinn.

"Considering Estonia's and the allies' threat assessments and the limited opportunities to work in Ukraine, today we decided to continue my work temporarily away from Ukraine. Ukraine is at war with Russia and there are no safe places left," he said.

Kuusk plans to return to Ukraine as soon as possible and the next steps are being discussed with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The ministry asks Estonians in Ukraine to leave the country as soon as possible. Airspace is currently closed and it is only possible to leave by land.

