Estonian ambassador to Ukraine leaves Kyiv

News
{{1645784160000 | amCalendar}}
New Estonian Ambassador to Ukraine Kaimo Kuusk (left) presenting his credentials to President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv in 2021.
New Estonian Ambassador to Ukraine Kaimo Kuusk (left) presenting his credentials to President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv in 2021. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs
News

Estonian ambassador to Ukraine Kaimo Kuusk has relocated from Kyiv and will set up an embassy in a safer place.

Estonian Defense Attache to Ukraine Colonel Vahur Murulaid, said: "The ambassador is currently leaving Kyiv, at the moment the embassy has a very small team. The ambassador is moving to a safe place where an alternative embassy will be set up."

Describing the situation in the Ukrainian capital on a radio show on Friday morning at approximately 11:30 a.m., Murulaid said: "The situation in the center of Kyiv is quite calm, [...] many people have left, public transport is running. But there are battles in some places in the suburbs, there is no big war here yet."

He said the airports around Kyiv are currently under Ukrainian control.

The Ukrainians are showing strong resistance and the Russian army has not made much progress so far, the colonel said.

Last week several other ambassadors and embassies relocates to the western city of Lviv, including the UK, U.S and Canada. The Estonian government said its presence would remain in Kyiv as long as possible.

The Estonian government has launched a webpage bringing together information about the security situation in Ukraine on the website kriis.ee.

Ambassador: Embassy heading west

Kaimo Kuusk said that the decision to leave Kyiv was made on Friday morning when there was an increase in attacks on the capital.

Some embassy staff were on the street at the time and had to take refuge in shops' basements, he said.

The ambassador is currently heading west and the location of the new embassy is still being assessed.

Speaking about the situation on the ground, he said: "The Russian offensive continues, the Ukrainians are resisting. Some Russian units are in the suburbs of Kyiv, which means the start of urban battles."

"The Ukrainians will not give up, so these battles may last quite a long time," Kuusk told "Uudis+" radio show at noon on Friday.

He said the Russians are approaching "from the north, no breakthrough has been achieved from the east".

The ambassador advised people in Kyiv to take shelter in basements or the metro when necessary. "The metro is very safe here, Kyiv has the deepest metro lines in the world," Kuusk said.

He advised Estonians in Ukraine to move west as soon as possible but to be careful and take cover if air raid sirens sound.

Editor's note: Additional comments were added to this article from Kaimo Kuusk.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:24

Prime minister calls on party leaders to put differences aside

13:57

More British troops, equipment arrive in Estonia

13:23

Estonia sending additional weapons, aid to Ukraine

13:01

Estonian ambassador to Ukraine leaves Kyiv Updated

12:52

Supermarket chains removing Russian-origin products from shelves

12:38

Storm, strong wind warning issued across Estonia

11:36

Coronavirus update: 328 patients, 5,015 new cases, 7 deaths

11:29

Professor: I hope serious situations will create statesmanship

10:46

Ministry chief: Russia aims to install pro-Kremlin government in Kyiv

10:30

Gallery: Anti-war protesters picket Russian embassy in Tallinn Updated

10:21

Four Russian TV channels banned from Estonian airwaves

09:37

Experts: Ukraine outcome hangs largely on country's resilience

09:09

Gallery: EKRE's torchlight procession through Tallinn Old Town

07:54

Kontaveit through to Dubai WTA1000 semi-finals

07:08

Social affairs ministry calls for humanitarian aid for Ukraine

06:38

Ukrainians with expiring Estonian residency permits may stay for time being

06:18

Foreign ministry advises Estonian nationals in Belarus leave country

05:22

Friday's electricity price to fall to €86.01 per MWh

24.02

Prime minister, president express solidarity to Ukrainian counterparts

24.02

Gallery: Independence Day presidential reception

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

24.02

Estonia, allies to trigger NATO Article 4 Updated

24.02

Finland to grant Estonia permission to send howitzers to Ukraine

24.02

LRT: Lithuania to declare state of emergency

24.02

Estonian prime minister: Everything we were afraid of has come true

24.02

Two US F-35 stealth fighters arrive at Ämari

24.02

Russia threatens to block ERR Russian portal over Ukraine invasion article

24.02

Gallery: Estonia's Independence Day Parade 2022

22.02

Telia, Elisa to halt broadcast of Russian-language TV channels

useful infomation

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: