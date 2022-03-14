Estonia's ambassador to Ukraine: Attack on western Ukraine was expected

An attack by Russian forces on a peacekeeping and security center in western Ukraine on Sunday was considered likely a week ago, Estonia's Ambassador to Ukraine Kaimo Kuusk said last night.

Speaking on ETV's evening news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" on Sunday evening Kuusk said the attacks on the center in Yavoriv, approximately 15 km from the Polish border, and Ivano-Frankivsk were expected.

"In some ways, it was already expected a week ago. It was also related to our departure from Lviv. There are targets in the vicinity, they would be targeted, we knew that," the ambassador said.

The Ukrainian government said 35 people were killed in the attack on Sunday morning. Russia said the death rate was higher and the center had been attacked because foreign fighters were there.

The Estonian ambassador returned from Ukraine last week, initially having relocated from the capital Kyiv to the western city of Lviv.

Kuusk said a possible negotiations breakthrough between Russia and Ukraine announced on Sunday should be treated with caution.

"Russia's position has evidently become softer - there is no rigid demand for the removal of [President] Zelensky and the surrender of the whole of Ukraine. I would not be so optimistic, let's take it day-by-day. It's good if green [humanitarian aid] corridors can be agreed, a truce to get people out of Mariupol, for example, because what's going on there is still crazy," the official said.

Additionally, Kuusk said there are no signs Belarusian troops have joined the war.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!