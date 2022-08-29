Kuusk: 'Russia has three objectives with Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant'

Russia has three objectives in relation to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant: to steal electricity, intimidate the West , and to bring its units out of harm's way, says Estonia's Ambassador to Ukraine Kaimo Kuusk.

"The issue of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has become a bit strange – people are being asked not to do anything dangerous there. It's an issue about which, not (too) much is known. At the level of simplified headlines, the situation there seems very crazy. However, Russia doesn't want to let its soldiers die in the region," Kuusk told ETV morning program "Terevisioon."

Kuusk said that he believes Russia has three major objectives in relation to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

"First, to steal electricity (to supply) Crimea. Second, to intimidate the West into not giving Ukraine more weapons. The third reason is tactical – if you put your units on the territory of the plant and shoot the Ukrainians from there, you know that the Ukrainians are not allowed to shoot back," said Kuusk.

Kuusk said, that Moscow has not understood that the tide has turned, and that it is only a matter of time before Ukraine wins.

"I don't dare to make any predictions, but (Ukraine's victory) will come," said Kuusk. "The commander of Ukraine's defense forces has booked a hotel room in Crimea for mid-October to celebrate the retaking of the peninsula. Let's hope that this booking will not have to be postponed for long."

According to recent speculation, Kaimo Kuusk is one of the favorites to replace Mikk Marran as head the Estonian Foreign Intelligence Service (EFIS). However, during his appearance on "Terevisioon," Kuusk preferred not to comment on the matter, adding that his immediate plans after the show were to go to Kyiv.

