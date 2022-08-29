Kuusk: 'Russia has three objectives with Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant'

News
Estonia's Ambassador to Ukraine Kaimo Kuusk
Estonia's Ambassador to Ukraine Kaimo Kuusk Source: ERR
News

Russia has three objectives in relation to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant: to steal electricity, intimidate the West , and to bring its units out of harm's way, says Estonia's Ambassador to Ukraine Kaimo Kuusk.

"The issue of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has become a bit strange – people are being asked not to do anything dangerous there. It's an issue about which, not (too) much is known. At the level of simplified headlines, the situation there seems very crazy. However, Russia doesn't want to let its soldiers die in the region," Kuusk told ETV morning program "Terevisioon."

Kuusk said that he believes Russia has three major objectives in relation to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

"First, to steal electricity (to supply) Crimea. Second, to intimidate the West into not giving Ukraine more weapons. The third reason is tactical – if you put your units on the territory of the plant and shoot the Ukrainians from there, you know that the Ukrainians are not allowed to shoot back," said Kuusk.

Kuusk said, that Moscow has not understood that the tide has turned, and that it is only a matter of time before Ukraine wins.

"I don't dare to make any predictions, but (Ukraine's victory) will come," said Kuusk. "The commander of Ukraine's defense forces has booked a hotel room in Crimea for mid-October to celebrate the retaking of the peninsula. Let's hope that this booking will not have to be postponed for long."

According to recent speculation, Kaimo Kuusk is one of the favorites to replace Mikk Marran as head the Estonian Foreign Intelligence Service (EFIS). However, during his appearance on "Terevisioon," Kuusk preferred not to comment on the matter, adding that his immediate plans after the show were to go to Kyiv.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

13:59

Victims of Communism Memorial authors: Maarjamäe Memorial worth protecting

13:27

Rait Ratasepp sets new five-in-a-row triathlon world record

13:08

Men's national basketball team in world cup qualifier loss to Finland

12:37

Soaring electricity prices prompt some cinemas to hike entry fees

12:14

FSB names second Dugina murder suspect, claims passed through Estonia

11:44

Finance minister proposes delaying spring's excise duty rate hike by a year

11:12

ICDS head: Talk of Russian army enlargement an information operation

10:43

Gallery: Estonian National Opera opens 117th season with street festival

10:04

Kuusk: 'Russia has three objectives with Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant'

09:34

Scientific council chief: Mandatory Covid testing in schools not needed

Watch again

Most Read articles

27.08

Police in Estonia fending off info operations targeting Ukrainians

08:31

Russian citizens own over 41,000 properties in Estonia

27.08

Reduced life expectancy in Estonia may lead to lower pension age

23.08

Sanna Marin: The Baltics should have been heeded over Russia

27.08

Daily: Electric scooter companies have sharply increased prices this summer

26.08

Tallinn City Government removes Nõmme Soviet-era memorial

27.08

Estonia's RIA testing out new defense weapons against cyber warfare

07:35

PPA interrupt Narva public gathering where banned insignia were displayed

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: