Government survey: Estonians' stress levels over Ukraine falling

While in mid-March, nearly a third of Estonians said that Russia's full-scale military invasion of Ukraine was causing them a great deal of stress, a recent survey carried out by the Government Office, suggests that now only one in ten respondents feel as anxious about the events.

A nationwide public opinion survey commissioned by the Strategic Communications Department of the Government office was carried out from August 10-14, in which 1,256 Estonian residents aged 15 and over were interviewed, either online or by telephone.

According to the results of the survey, the proportion of Estonians, who answered that they are very stressed by the war in Ukraine has steadily decreased in comparison to March.

Respondents in the 15-24 and 65-74 age brackets were least likely to feel very stressed about the war, with the 15-24 group surveyed also containing the highest proportion of respondents who answered that they were not at all stressed by the events in Ukraine.

However, the age group most worried about the war in Ukraine was the one containing the older members of the Estonian population, those aged 75 and above.

Stress levels in relation to the war are lower in general for Estonians than for respondents of other nationalities currently living in Estonia.

While seven percent of Estonian respondents reported that they feel very stressed about the war, the figure was as high as 24 percent for those from other countries.

Reported stress levels also varied across the country, with residents of Tallinn and northeastern Estonia the most worried about the events in Ukraine, whereas those in central Estonia were the least worried according to the survey.

