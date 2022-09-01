RMK board confirms Mikk Marran its new director

News
Mikk Marran.
Mikk Marran. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Outgoing director of the Foreign Intelligence Service (Välisluuramet) has been confirmed new head of the state forestry commission, the RMK. Marran's appointment met with speculation as to why he was making what appears to be an unusual career move, at a time when he still had several years of his second term as Foreign Intelligence Service director still to run.

Mikk Marran starts work as director of the RMK on November 1 on a five-year term, one day after current incumbent Aigar Kallas' term ends.

Heads of state bodies are generally eligible to two consecutive terms, if so elected.

RMK board chair  Randel Länts said of the appointment that: "Expectations have arisen in society: The forestry debate, the green revolution, attention being paid to climate and nature conservation."

"As a result, the RMK also has to change its outlook. And to carry out these new expectations, we considered Marran's candidacy and his understanding of how to implement such developments, to be the best [of the potential candidates.]"

Human resources firm Fontes picked a shortlist of three people who were in its view strongest of 18 candidates, including Marran, while the RMK's board chose the latter.

The current board composition also expires on November 1, meaning Marran will have to select a replacement board also.

Marran's name was first linked with the job in mid-August, and his potential appointment was discussed at board level last week, with no decision made though, Länts said, the board was unanimous on his suitability.

Of his surprising career turn, from chief of foreign intelligence to head of the forestry commission, Marran said that he spotted the job ad some months ago and found the RMK to be presenting an ambitious mission to its leader, which ultimately prompted him to apply.

"To my surprise, I was chosen for this position," he added.

News of the potential appointment was followed by speculation that he had been sidelined – Marran still had several years of his second, five-year term as foreign intelligence chief to run – while an opinion piece penned by former, long-serving Ministry of Defense Deputy Secretary-General Meelis Oidsalu claimed that top civil service appointments in Estonia are doled out among a closed, inner circle – a claim which the ministry's current secretary-general, Kusti Salm, rejected.

Marran's candidacy must be approved by the defense minister, who will first hear the opinion of the Riigikogu's  Security Authorities Surveillance Select Committee.

The defense minister, Hanno Pevkur (Reform), had said that the Foreign Intelligence Service cannot be left without a director even for one day, meaning as soon as Marran's term there ends – ie. October 31, as things stand – a new director must be appointed.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

07:52

RMK board confirms Mikk Marran its new director

07:21

Anett Kontaveit out of US Open after round two loss to Serena Williams

31.08

Universities not filling teacher training course places

31.08

Natalie Mets: Time to adopt universal health coverage

31.08

New Eastern Orthodox private school in Nõmme ready in the nick of time

31.08

EU to suspend visa agreement with Russia, Estonia says it's not enough

31.08

Minister: Delaying on family benefits not agreed upon in coalition deal

31.08

Omniva to close over 70 postal service points this fall

31.08

Jaak Aaviksoo: Three imperatives of the Russia-Ukraine war

31.08

Ministry: Up to companies whether to utilize Russian oil import exemption

Watch again

Most Read articles

30.08

Daily: First Estonian volunteer awarded Ukraine's Order for Courage

31.08

Estonia's August inflation exceeds 25 percent, still highest in euro area

31.08

EU to suspend visa agreement with Russia, Estonia says it's not enough

31.08

Gallery: Mikhail Gorbachev in Estonia

29.08

Russian citizens own over 41,000 properties in Estonia

31.08

Omniva to close over 70 postal service points this fall

31.08

Ministry publicly lists firms applying for Russian oil trade ban exemption Updated

31.08

Rising grocery costs impacting consumers' shopping habits

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: