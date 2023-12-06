Nordic Fibreboard CEO quits over differences with main shareholder

News
Aigar Kallas.
Aigar Kallas. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Aigar Kallas, who had been appointed CEO of listed Estonian medium-density fiberboard (MDF) producer Nordic Fibreboard last Monday, justified his abrupt departure from the latter just one week later with differences that had come up with the company's majority shareholder.

"As a longtime executive, I highly value discretion as well as non-interference by the owners in the day-to-day running of an organization, and that their expectations are defined in advance and the company's goals are clear," Kallas, a former longtime CEO of the State Forest Management Center (Riigimetsa Majandamise Keskus, RMK), told ERR.

"My understanding of management, the responsibilities of management bodies and the organization of work differs from that of the company's current majority shareholder, which, I believe, is why we didn't achieve meaningful cooperation within this short time," he continued.

Kallas stressed that regardless of company, the basis for successful cooperation between a supervisory board and its leadership is a clear division of rules, specific responsibilities as well as trust between the two managing bodies.

"But the owner is always right, and I on my part wish Nordic Fibreboard nothing but the best," he concluded.

Nordic Fibreboard announced in a market notice published Monday afternoon that the supervisory board of Nordic Fibreboard AS had decided to recall management board member and CEO Aigar Kallas as of December 4 – that same day – noting that the company's management board would henceforth operate with the members Enel Äkke and Kevin Gustasson.

The market notice did not indicate the reason for Kallas' same-day dismissal.

One week prior, on November 27, Nordic Fibreboard had announced that its supervisory board had elected Kallas as CEO and a new member of the company's management board for a three-year term beginning that day.

Aigar Kallas earned a degree in forest engineering from the Estonian Agricultural University (now Estonian University of Life Sciences, EMÜ) in 1995 and master's degree in agricultural and resource economics from the University of California, Berkeley in 2000.

He has worked in several managerial roles in both the public and private sectors in Estonia and neighboring countries, and from 2007-2022 served as CEO of RMK.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:51

Another segment of Central Tallinn's streets reopens, in one direction

15:25

Free pizza on offer as Estonia's first Domino's opens in Tallinn

14:50

Hussar believes opposition could back down after state budget adopted

14:39

Eesti 200 MP: Party not supportive of tying hate speech bill to motion of confidence

14:10

Survey shows cyclists in Tallinn almost doubled in last year

13:08

Public conciliator ends negotiations over teachers' pay

12:33

Estonia miss out on Women's Nations League promotion after defeat to Israel

12:24

PPA banned November Tartu demonstration planned in support of Palestinians

11:57

Nordic Fibreboard CEO quits over differences with main shareholder

11:37

Defense ministry looking at extending Estonia's maritime control zone

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

03.12

Polish security chief: NATO Eastern Flank states have 3 years to prepare for Russia attack

05.12

Estonia drops to fourth in latest PISA rankings Updated

04.12

Tallinn's Sveta Bar to close doors for good in new year

27.07

PPA's foreign partner breaches Estonian e-residency card issuing procedures

07:35

Weather in Estonia set to get even colder heading into weekend

05.12

European commissioner not in favor of building nuclear power plant in Estonia

05.12

Police impose fines on 5 participants in demonstration in support of Palestine

04.12

Estonian state plans to end universal electricity service in May

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: