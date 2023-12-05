Nordic Fibreboard CEO Aigar Kallas out a week after appointment

Aigar Kallas.
Aigar Kallas. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Just one week after appointing him to a three-year term, listed Estonian medium-density fiberboard (MDF) producer Nordic Fibreboard AS on Monday dismissed Aigar Kallas as CEO and member of the management board.

The company announced in a market notice published that afternoon that the supervisory board of Nordic Fibreboard AS had decided to recall Kallas as of December 4, noting that the management board would henceforth operate with the members Enel Äkke and Kevin Gustasson.

The notice did not indicate the reason for Kallas' same-day dismissal.

On November 27, Nordic Fibreboard announced that its supervisory board had elected Kallas as CEO and a new member of the company's management board for a three-year term beginning that day.

Aigar Kallas earned a degree in forest engineering from the Estonian Agricultural University (now Estonian University of Life Sciences, EMÜ) in 1995 and master's degree in agricultural and resource economics from the University of California, Berkeley in 2000.

He has worked in several managerial roles in both the public and private sectors in Estonia and neighboring countries, and from 2007-2022 served as CEO of Estonia's State Forest Management Center (Riigimetsa Majandamise Keskus, RMK).

Editor: Aili Vahtla

