18 people apply for RMK director position

State forestry commission the RMK has received a total of 18 applications for the post of chair. Current incumbent Aigar Kallas' term ends on October 31.

Randel Länts, RMK supervisory board chair, said: "We are currently at a stage where we want to present up to three shortlisted candidates ... to the board."

"There were several strong candidates and the board should have a choice of options," he added.

"I believe that we have done a good enough job with professional help from the side that we can choose one of the three candidates together."

While 18 applications were received by the June 6 deadline, a targeted search for potentials was conducted concurrently, Länts said.

The shortlist will be presented mid-month with a view to a new leader being picked by mid-August.

Successful applicants are required to have a minimum of five years' experience in a comparably-sized organization.

Aigar Kallas is ending his second term; he was the sole candidate during the last competitive process, in 2017.

Around 50 percent of Estonia is forested, while of that forest, the RMK owns around 40 percent, meaning the RMK owns roughly 20 percent of Estonia's land.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

