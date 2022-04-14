Price of firewood doubles in past year

News
Stacked firewood.
Stacked firewood. Source: Olev Kenk /ERR
News

Weekly Maaleht reports that the price of firewood has doubled in the last year as a stacked cubic meter of alder goes for more than €85 today, while it used to cost just €40 last fall.

The change is caused by more than tractor and chainsaw fuel price hikes as shocking electricity bills sent people using their wood stoves again this winter, the paper explains.

"Interest in firewood has exploded this year," Ulvar Kaubi, head of the timber distribution department of state forest manager RMK, said. "People are trying to dial back electricity use for heating and rely on firewood instead."

The east-west timber trade is slowing and companies are looking for alternative supply. "Heating and electricity providers have started buying up firewood to make sure their plants do not run out of fuel. This has caused stress on the market and hiked prices," Kaubi said.

RMK sells three-meter logs as firewood, with a full load going for €40 per cubic meter. Demand is great and the looming logging break means that no more orders can be placed for coniferous wood, while soft timber queues stretch into months.

Price of pellets also heading up

The pellet heating market is also seeing change. Timber buying prices have caused the price of heating pellets to grow by 30 percent.

Forestry expert Heiki Hepner has been putting together regular price overviews for Maaleht's Metsaleht, with his data suggesting the price of firewood has grown 93 percent year-over-year.

A stacked cubic meter of mixed firewood cost €45.38 (VAT excluded) in March.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Source: Maaleht

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

WE ARE HIRING

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:08

Russian citizens actively applying for Estonian citizenship

17:44

Estonia's average electricity price falls to €83.50 on Friday

17:15

4,000 new coronavirus cases expected next week

16:43

Interview with Center MEP Yana Toom: We're losing voters over Ukraine war

16:14

€200-million EDF armored vehicle procurement fast-tracked

15:40

Number of people hospitalized with severe symptomatic Covid drops below 100

15:13

EDF deputy commander: Russian war crimes did not come as a surprise

14:43

Priit Sibul: Ukranian-language, Estonian-minded school for refugee children

14:02

Gallery: Navy conscripts conclude basic training with 24 hours on life raft

13:41

Rein Veidemann running for another term on ERR's supervisory board

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

13.04

Rapes in Ukraine prompt protest in front of Tallinn's Russian Embassy

11.04

Yandex ban begins in Estonia on Monday

13.04

LSM: Whale spotted in the Gulf of Riga

13:15

Estonian War Museum opens 'legendary' Javelin missile system exhibition

13.04

Russia's war against Ukraine displays clear signs of genocide — Estonian PM

13.04

Zelenskyy: The black pages of our history should not be repeated

11.04

Gallery: Anti-war protest depicting Bucha events in front of German Embassy

08:45

Estonian president in Ukraine: More military aid urgently required

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: