Gallery: Thousands of wooden logs appear in Tallinn's Freedom Square

On Wednesday, urban art festival Pööra! (Turn around!) starts, and will feature an installation 'A Thought Break', in Tallinn's Vabaduse valjäk (Freedom Square). The news also solves what for some Tallinn residents might have been puzzlement over why large quantities of firewood logs had accumulated in the square in recent days.

Artist Mark Grimitliht said that nearly three thousand logs are being used for the installation.

Grimitliht said "A Thought Break" can be interpreted to reflect the well-being of Estonia's trees and their possible future, or can just be taken as is. The logs will return to their normal use post-exhibition.

The curators of the festival are Lyudmila Georgijeva and Mae Köömnemägi.

This and other installations will run to November 8 and, organizers say, invite city residents to think along with them and actively to use some of the installations.

The installations will also be used as venues for some of the Tallinn Music Week festival, which started Thursday and runs to October 3.

Pööra! is part of the 100th anniversary program of the Estonian Association of Architects, dedicated to architecture and urban space.

