Outdoor market stall rentals up by as much as a third

Economy
Fruit and veg market (photo is illustrative).
Fruit and veg market (photo is illustrative). Source: ERR
Economy

Rising energy prices are forcing up market rental prices in turn, ETV news show 'Aktuaalne kaamera' (AK) reported Wednesday. For instance, rentals in the market in the Nõmme district of Tallinn are set to rise by 20-30 percent.

This rise in rents will in turn translate to price hikes for customers, AK reported.

High season at outdoor markets is likely to start next month with the first consignments of Estonian-grown strawberries.

Tallinn markets (Tallinna Turud) manager Kersti Otteson told AK that: "We have had to raise outdoor stall sales permit prices, in relation to maintenance costs and the rise in electricity prices."

This translates to stall rental increases of 20-30 percent in Nõmme.

One trader, Andrus, told the show he had run a stall there for 25 years.

"The warmer the weather the more customers there are; that's just how it goes. The season is just starting," he said, adding that so far, prices to customers had not yet needed raising.

Should a price hike emerge, Andrus said that he would make price adjustments where needed.

Stall spots are rented out via auction, Otteson said.

"All previous traders get the opportunity to take part in the written auction; some have been able to get their stalls back, others have had to drop out, in relation to the higher bids," Otteson said.

Tallinn central market (Tallinna Keskturg) CEO Rain Pärn told AK that stall rental prices had risen 5-10 percent, though no drop in traders had ensued.

Pärn said that: "First of all, inflation is over 10 percent, meaning in relative terms noone can say that our rentals are more expensive than last year. This is one aspect. The second is that, compared with last year, the number of visitors to our market has risen a lot."

In March this year, 20 percent more customers visited than in the following month, i.e. April, of 2021, which Pärn puts down to fears over Covid subsiding; a rise in turnover may also help to mitigate the hiked rental prices, he added.

Customer through-flow at the central market last year stood at 200,000 people per month.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

LATEST NEWS

18:08

Russian citizens actively applying for Estonian citizenship

17:44

Estonia's average electricity price falls to €83.50 on Friday

17:15

4,000 new coronavirus cases expected next week

16:43

Interview with Center MEP Yana Toom: We're losing voters over Ukraine war

16:14

€200-million EDF armored vehicle procurement fast-tracked

15:40

Number of people hospitalized with severe symptomatic Covid drops below 100

15:13

EDF deputy commander: Russian war crimes did not come as a surprise

14:43

Priit Sibul: Ukranian-language, Estonian-minded school for refugee children

14:02

Gallery: Navy conscripts conclude basic training with 24 hours on life raft

13:41

Rein Veidemann running for another term on ERR's supervisory board

13:15

Estonian War Museum opens 'legendary' Javelin missile system exhibition

12:47

PPA: 675 refugees from Ukraine arrive in Estonia on Wednesday

12:34

NATO cyberdefense center in Tallinn raises Ukrainian flag in solidarity

12:21

Finance minister not in favor of lowering excise duty on diesel

11:52

Outdoor market stall rentals up by as much as a third

11:20

Fear of war impacting Estonia's investors, tourism and education sectors

10:51

Price of firewood doubles in past year

10:13

Võru council member loses confidence vote over sharing war disinformation

09:58

Jüri Luik: West has shown unprecedented unity over Ukraine

09:16

ERR in Ukraine: Refugees returning to the country

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: