Truck and tram crash near Tallinn's Central Market

A truck and a tram collided on Tartu highway in Tallinn on Wednesday afternoon. No one was injured in the accident but the traffic was disrupted.

"There was a car accident at Tartu Road 47 between a car and a tram. Nobody was hurt, the accident happened close to the Central Market (Keskturg) and in the direction of the city center. At 4:20 p.m. tram traffic was disturbed," the police wrote on Twitter.

The collision caused the tram to come off the tracks. Trams stopped running in both directions after 4.50 p.m.

