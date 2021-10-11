Thirty-one Tallinn advance voting polling stations open Monday to Thursday

Over 30 polling stations are open in Tallinn Monday to Thursday, as the capital, and local municipalities nationwide, go to the polls. On election day itself, there will be nearly 100 polling stations open.

The elections are the first to take place in Estonia since the coronavirus pandemic began, and so additional precautions will be in place.

The advance voting period started Monday and runs through to Saturday nationwide. Monday to Thursday in Tallinn, 31 polling stations are open, while this year, voters can attend any polling station within their electoral district, rather than being assigned a specific polling station as in past elections.

Tallinn Electoral Committee, City Secretary Priit Lello said Monday that: "We have worked to ensure that everyone can vote safely, despite the virus outbreak. Compared with the previous elections, three times more polling places are open during the advance voting period, which allows for significantly better dispersion."

Polling stations include outdoor locations at the Central Market (Keskturg) parking lot and in other outdoor locations, and in shopping malls.

"All those working in the polling stations will use personal protective equipment and we recommend that people who vote do the same," Lello continued, adding that mask-wearing is required at polling stations, though vaccine certification checks will not be conducted.

Masks will be available at the polling station, he added, while those who are in quarantine due to the coronavirus an order a ballot box from their district government of residence to their home on Friday, Saturday or Sunday, in addition to voting electronically.

Polling stations in Tallinn working 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, October 11-Thursday, October 14, are listed here.

On Friday October 15 to Saturday October 16, again from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., Tallinn residents can cast their vote at a polling place of choice in the city district they are registered in, the city government says, listed here.

On polling day itself, Sunday, October 17, voters may again go to any polling station within their district, as listed here.

A total of ninety-five polling stations will be open across the capital on polling day, primarily at locations which have been used in previous elections, the city government says. Paper votes on the day override any advance e-vote a voter has cast.

More detailed information is available from ERR News' Local Elections FAQs here.

