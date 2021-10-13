More than 115,000 votes cast by third day of local elections

As of 8 a.m. on Wednesday, a total of 115,679 votes have been cast in the local government elections, 84,395 of which have been e-votes, the state election service announced.

Voters have been most active in Tallinn and Hiiu County so far, where just over 11.7 percent of the voting age population have already given their vote.

10.8 percent of the voting age population have cast their vote in Estonia.

Polling stations opened at 9 a.m. on Monday (October 11) and will close on Sunday evening (October 17). From Friday to Sunday, all 448 polling stations across Estonia will be open.

A vote can be cast online until 8 p.m. on Saturday.

The number of votes cast as of 8.05 a.m. October 13, 2021 Source: Valimised.ee

For more ERR News coverage on local elections, see here. ERR News has also put together a FAQ for the local government elections, available here. A list of candidates by district is available here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!