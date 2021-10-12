Almost 60,000 votes cast during first day of advance voting

More than 5 percent of the electorate cast a ballot during the first day of advance voting for the local elections, data from the Electoral Committee shows.

By 7:45 a.m. on Tuesday morning, a total of 59,046 votes had been cast.

Of those, 46,245 were cast online and 12,801 on paper.

Polling stations at open until Sunday evening. From Friday to Sunday, all 448 polling stations across Estonia will be open.

A vote can be cast online until 8 p.m. on Saturday.

The number of votes cast as of 7:45 a.m. October 12, 2021. Source: Valimised.ee

Voters queue to vote in Narva

ETV's current affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) spoke with organizers and voters in Tallinn's Lasnamäe district and the eastern city of Narva on Monday.

There was an unusually high level of interest in Narva and people were even queuing to vote before the polls opened.

Emma, a voter, told AK: "I am waiting for big changes in the city. I am a pensioner, but I want something new. To have new faces in the city government."

Anastassia Grigorjeva, administrative secretary of Lasnamäe district government, said: "There has really been quite a lot of interest from voters, people are coming. I've also heard this from other districts."

Problems were reported with e-voting on Monday morning, but these had been corrected by the afternoon.

--

