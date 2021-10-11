E-voting glitch which gave first 900 voters inaccurate information fixed

E-voting in Estonian local government council elections began on Monday morning at 9 a.m., but with the online voting application displaying an erroneous message to voters which stated that only a test vote had been cast. This glitch has now been removed and the 900 votes cast properly registered, the State Electoral Office (VVK) says, while those using the system can in any case re-cast their e-vote during advance voting.

The inaccurate information was shown due to the starting time of e-voting being entered incorrectly in the system, BNS reports. As a result, the app displayed an announcement that voting had yet to start.

The offending text was intended for voters who received their voting application before 9 a.m. on Monday. The error was corrected by 9:11 a.m. By that time, 900 people had already cast their vote as the advance voting period started Monday morning.

E-voters who reached the end of the process, meaning the QR code stage, can be sure that their vote was counted, BNS reports.

This code will only be displayed if the e-vote has reached the server, the VVK says. If a voter is still in doubt, they have the option to cast their votes again, and then check their vote within 30 minutes, using the EH checker app on their smartphone.

In addition, paper votes on polling day (Sunday, October 17) override any e-vote cast.

