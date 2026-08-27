A look back at Estonia's presidential elections | Episode 3: Arnold Rüütel, 2001

As one person can serve a maximum of two consecutive terms as president, it was certain in 2001 that Estonia would have a new president after Lennart Meri's two terms in office.

To understand the broader context, it is important to note that Mart Laar's second government was in power at the time, comprising the Isamaa Union, the Reform Party and the Moderates (later the Social Democratic Party, or SDE). The coalition was popularly known as the Triple Alliance. Together, the parties held 53 seats in parliament, meaning there was essentially no prospect of electing a president in the Riigikogu.

The 2001 presidential election began with rounds of voting in the Riigikogu. In the first round, the opposition nominated Peeter Kreitzberg, while the coalition nominated Andres Tarand. Kreitzberg received 40 votes and Tarand 38, meaning neither secured enough votes.

In Tarand's case, it is worth recalling that polls conducted two years before the presidential election showed him to be the most popular presidential candidate, with 17 percent support, ahead of both Edgar Savisaar at 15 percent and Toomas Savi at 11 percent. Unlike the Center Party and the Reform Party, however, the Moderates decided to use Tarand's personal popularity to raise the party's profile in the 1999 local elections as well. City residents were left with a memorable reminder of the campaign: images of the presidential candidate's face on trash cans.

The campaign did not bring the Moderates success in the local elections. The party was completely routed in Tallinn and Tartu, while its results across Estonia were also fairly poor. This left the Moderates with little reason for optimism in the Electoral College either. The media at the time speculated that, had the Moderates not presented Tarand as a presidential hopeful in the 1999 local elections, he might have entered the presidential election as the overwhelming favorite.

Mart Laar gave Rüütel red carnations after his election as president, widely seen as a perceived jab at Rüütel's Soviet past. Source: SCANPIX/DELFI MEEDIA/PRIIT SIMSON

In the Riigikogu's second round, Kreitzberg faced Peeter Tulviste of the Isamaa Union. By then, Tulviste had risen to become the most popular candidate among the public in opinion polls. Kreitzberg received 36 votes and Tulviste 35. The same two candidates faced each other again in the third round, when both received just 33 votes.

The presidential election once again went to the Electoral College where Peeter Kreitzberg, Arnold Rüütel, Toomas Savi and Peeter Tulviste were nominated for the first round on September 21.

Rüütel received the most votes in the first round, with 114, but not enough to win. He advanced to the second round alongside Savi who received 90 votes and edged out Tulviste by the narrowest possible margin — a single vote. There has been speculation that had Tulviste finished ahead of Savi, he would have had a better chance against Rüütel in the second round.

A second round of voting between the two leading candidates was held the same day. A total of 366 Electoral College members took part. Rüütel received 186 votes and Savi 155. There were 23 invalid ballots, which were thought to possibly have come from the Isamaa Union. Even if all of them had gone to Savi, however, it would not have been enough. Rüütel received the votes of more than half of the Electoral College members who participated in the ballot and was elected president of Estonia.

Mart Laar, Toomas Hendrik Ilves and Siim Kallas congratulate Arnold Rüütel after his election as president. Source: ERR archival footage

Sharp political competition

Rain Rosimannus recalled that neither Arnold Rüütel nor Toomas Savi was able to have his candidacy put forward in the Riigikogu because they did not have the required 21 votes. "Because competition between the parties was fierce at the time, there was no way to borrow the votes from other parties either. As a result, both candidates immediately began preparing for the Electoral College and arguing that the Electoral College had broader legitimacy and that it was therefore more appropriate for the president to be elected there," Rosimannus said.

He added that taking the election to the Electoral College gave parties an excellent opportunity to keep themselves and their candidates in the public eye and campaign extensively over a prolonged period.

Rosimannus said Rüütel's success was helped by an agreement between People's Union leader Villu Reiljan and Edgar Savisaar, which secured additional Center Party votes for Rüütel.

"Savisaar had never been interested in anyone from his own party other than himself becoming president. With every candidate, he made sure they never got anywhere near the presidency," he said.

"No one at the top of the Reform Party made a similar effort and it appears that not all the votes from our competitor, the Isamaa Union, went to Savi in the second round either, as there were spoiled ballots," Rosimannus said.

"The calculation in some circles, including Mart Laar's, was that it might actually be a good thing if Rüütel won because then the so-called 'second Estonia' would have its own political outlet and the political system would be better balanced. As Toomas Savi's campaign manager, I certainly did not share that view," Rosimannus said.

Agreements fail to hold

Tõnis Arro, who managed Isamaa Union candidate Peeter Tulviste's campaign at the time, recalled that Tulviste's narrow loss to Toomas Savi in the Electoral College probably meant that someone had failed to keep their promises.

"We regularly consulted with the Reform Party and the Moderates and certain agreements were reached. We were fairly confident that Tulviste would win and then face Rüütel. But why it turned out the way it did, I don't know. I think more was promised than was delivered," Arro said.

Although Savi and Tulviste were in a tight race, Arro said Rüütel was still the main opponent.

"Naturally, the main opponent was Rüütel. The question was who would have a chance against Rüütel. In their discussions with one another, all three parties in the coalition expressed the view that we needed one of our candidates to win, rather than Rüütel. That cooperation wasn't good enough and the agreements didn't hold up well enough for that to happen. I and everyone else thought Tulviste would have had a better chance against Rüütel than Savi did," Arro said.

Peeter Tulviste lost to Toomas Savi by just one vote in the first round of the Electoral College and did not advance to the second round. Source: SCANPIX/DELFI MEEDIA/PRIIT SIMSON

On October 8, 2001, President-elect Arnold Rüütel took the oath of office before the Riigikogu. Rüütel was 73 when he became president.

In his address to the Riigikogu, he said Estonia needed to restore broad-based social dialogue as a prerequisite for understanding different interests and, in turn, identifying common interests amid those differences.

"Our fundamental problem is a lack of trust and responsibility. All of us need to think about this, at both the local and national levels of government. The president's first task should therefore be to consult not only with the prime minister but with the heads of all constitutional institutions," Rüütel said.

He added that representatives of local governments at all levels needed to be brought together to strengthen regional policy.

Arnold Rüütel taking the presidential oath of office. Source: ERR archival footage screenshot

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!