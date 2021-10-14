More than 170,000 people have cast their votes in local elections

As of Thursday morning, a total of 173,080 votes have been cast in the local government elections, which means the voter turnout three full days into the elections is 16.1 percent.

121,206 votes have been cast online and 51,874 have been cast at polling stations. Included in those e-votes is one from recently sworn in president Alar Karis, who invited everybody to make their choice in the local government elections.

Polling stations opened at 9 a.m. on Monday (October 11) and will close on Sunday evening (October 17). From Friday to Sunday, all 448 polling stations across Estonia will be open.

A vote can be cast online until 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Local election participation figures as of 7.50 a.m. October 14. Source: Valimised.ee

