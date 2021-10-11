Gallery: Alar Karis sworn in as president of Estonia

News
{{1633954920000 | amCalendar}}
Open gallery
127 photos
News

Alar Karis was handed the presidential chain on Monday, becoming Estonia's sixth president.

Karis took the oath of office before the Riigikogu and outgoing president Kersti Kaljulaid handed over the president's chain of office to the new head of state. She served as president between 2016-2021.

Karis' term will last for five years. He is a former University of Tartu rector, auditor general and head of the Estonian National Museum.

Karis: I intend to be a balancer above all, and if necessary, a mediator.

In his speech to the Riigikogu, Karis said, above all else, he intends to be a balancer, and if necessary, a mediator during his presidential term.

He pointed out that as a prelude before assuming office, he emphasized that an intelligent nation is one of his ideals.

"I also specified that the measure of intelligence and scholarship is not the number of degrees issued, but the ability to utilize knowledge and get by; to cope with any situation. It's what's known as learning ability," he said.

"An intelligent nation is capable of separating the wheat from the chaff; it understands the motivating power of facts, first and foremost. However, in our communication-saturated society, even the most fallacious claims can garner support and admiration. People form camps in the shadowy corners of social media, and their doubts expel reason from the mind almost effortlessly," Karis said. "Intelligence is rendered mute, and submissive silence can lead us into trouble."

Intelligence is a collective achievement, he said.

"An intelligent nation does not let hope be lost. It does not toe the line. It observes and experiments, is confident and unafraid to make mistakes. An intelligent nation thinks in a limitless perspective and does not fear encountering the unknown, be it the pandemic or global climate crisis. An intelligent nation empathizes with their neighbor and has compassion," he said.

"I remain of the mindset that Estonia's success story has not reached everyone in the country. And I wish, somewhat idealistically, for none of our fellow citizens to feel abandoned or unwanted. No matter if the cause is mental health problems among youth, the tragic depths of which we sometimes realize only once it's too late, or price increases that we can see on our electric bills and only amplify financial hardship for many families," Karis noted.

"As president, I intend to be a balancer above all, and if necessary, a mediator. Hopefully, you already understand that coming from the field of science, I will continue to tune my thoughts and mind to a knowledge-based key. This is not only my freedom but my duty," he added.

Karis also said it as his task to find out if there is the political will to change the Constitution to directly elect presidents. 

Baltic states send congratulations

Estonia's southern neighbors were among the first to congratulate Karis on his new role.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said: "I wish you every success in your work for the benefit of the Estonian people."

While Latvian President Egils Levits thanked Kaljulaid for "friendship and excellent cooperation" and wished Karis "every success".

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen also sent her congratulations.

Editor's note: Additional quotes from Alar Karis were added to this story.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

local elections 2021

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:26

Baltic, British ministers discuss ties with Russia, China

18:24

Four companies to bid for bankrupt T1 Mall of Tallinn

17:59

Gallery: Kaljulaid, Karis celebrated at heads of state reception

17:55

Eesti 200 receives €279,000 in donations

17:52

Coronavirus round-up: October 4-10

17:32

EKRE takes in close to €60,000 in Q3 2021 donations

17:10

Karis: I intend to be a balancer above all, and if necessary, a mediator

17:01

Parties to await election results in Tallinn pubs and restaurants

16:48

Gallery: Alar Karis sworn in as president of Estonia Updated

16:34

Kaljulaid: Power of president lies in values, people's trust

16:25

E-voting glitch which gave first 900 voters inaccurate information fixed

15:56

Rescue Board saves runaway horse stuck in swamp

15:28

Anett Kontaveit faces Bianca Andreescu in Indian Wells round three Monday

15:02

PPA steps up Ida-Viru County electoral fraud surveillance activity

14:52

Kaljulaid: Estonian society has improved over the last five years

14:50

Belarusian activists disappointed in football association ban

14:30

Tartu Airport first to transition to remote control towers

14:02

Video: Eva-Lotta Kiibus sets new personal record in Finland

13:33

Thirty-one Tallinn advance voting polling stations open Monday to Thursday

12:59

President Alar Karis' inauguration ceremony

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

10.10

ERR overview reveals food prices in Estonia and Finland leveling

08:54

Video: Trial rider Keity Meier jumps between roofs of Swissotel building

09.10

ECDC recommends stricter entry restrictions for Estonia, Baltic states

10:34

Health Board: 272 hospitalized patients, 727 new cases, six deaths

10.10

Report: Estonia has Europe's lowest property taxes

12:59

President Alar Karis' inauguration ceremony

10.10

'Insight': Narva youths risking their lives in abandoned buildings

09.10

Travel restrictions for arrivals to Estonia from October 11

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: