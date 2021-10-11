President Alar Karis' inauguration ceremony

President Alar Karis' inauguration on October 11, 2021.
President Alar Karis' inauguration on October 11, 2021. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
ERR broadcast live the inauguration of Alar Karis as President of the Republic of Estonia and the handover from outgoing President Kersti Kaljulaid. The inauguration took place at the Riigikogu.

The itinerary of the afternoon's events was as follows:

2.40 p.m.: President Kersti Kaljulaid inspects the guard of honor at Lossi plats, in front of Toompea Castle, seat of the Riigikogu.

3 p.m.: Opening of the Riigikogu sitting.

-Outgoing President Kersti Kaljulaid's speech.

-Alar Karis takes the oath of office and is bedecked with the presidential livery collar.

-The Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir will sing the national anthem, conducted by Tõnu Kaljuste.

-Incoming President Alar Karis' speech.

3.30 p.m.: The incoming and outgoing presidents sign their names in the Riigikogu's guest book, and a commemorative photograph will be taken, in the Riigikogu's White Hall (Valge Saal).

- Newly-inaugurated President Alar Karis inspects the guard of honor at Lossi plats.

The above events are book-ended by the incoming and outgoing presidents' cortege, which will travel from Kadriorg to Toompea ahead of the ceremony, and ferry them back in the opposite direction afterwards. Tallinn residents should be aware there may therefore be traffic disruption in central Tallinn, and particularly on Narva mnt, from Monday lunchtime onwards.

At 5 p.m., a presidential reception for representatives of constitutional institutions, members of the government and senior government officials will begin at the nearby Kadriorg Art Museum (not televised).

Alar Karis is the fifth President of Estonia following the restoration of independence in 1991.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

