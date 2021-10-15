Video: Outtakes reveal lighter side of Kersti Kaljulaid's term in office

Former President Kersti Kaljulaid has given the world an alternative insight into her term in office, posting on her social media account a video of outtakes, jokes and mishaps from official live video links and pre-recorded addresses.

The clips include "Kadriorg aerobics" - warm-up dances or exercises while waiting to go live, often late in the evening - technical glitches, the fluffing of lines, and the off-camera, or in one case on-camera, appearance of a small dog.

Kaljulaid later explained in the comments on her social media post, which had garnered thousands of "likes" at the time of writing, that the dog was not her pet, but instead belongs to Mattias Tammet, communications specialist and photographer at her office.

While video links were already in common use, the arrival of the pandemic saw a surge in the number of addresses and meetings the president and the rest of Estonia's leadership had to make using the medium.

Although the dialog is in Estonian, the situational humor can equally be shared with readers without Estonian, by clicking the video below.

Estonian presidents have the right to maintain an office after their term has ended. They can also run for multiple terms; consecutive terms are capped at two.

Kersti Kajulaid was in office as head of state from October 2016 until the start of this week, when Alar Karis was inaugurated as the new president. Kaljulaid's new website is here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!