Kaljulaid: Power of president lies in values, people's trust

News
Kersti Kaljulaid speaking in the Riigikogu on October 11, 2021.
Kersti Kaljulaid speaking in the Riigikogu on October 11, 2021. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The power of the Estonian president lies in the framework of the values set out in the Constitution and the trust of the people, outgoing head of state Kersti Kaljulaid said in her last speech to the Riigikogu on Monday.

Speaking before president-elect Alar Karis took the oath, she said he has been given the opportunity to take a fresh look, the look of the new president, at Estonian life.

She said that parliament relies on a head of state with limited powers, who has to define for everyone where we come from and where we are going. This is what the people expect of the president. Parliamentary Estonia entrusts its head of state with the supervision of the meaning and the provisions of the Constitution. This is what the Constitution requires of the president.

Kaljulaid noted the president only has the liberal democratic values described in the Constitution and the trust of the people to base himself or herself on.

"But can there be greater support than the framework of values set out in our Constitution? Or a stronger mandate than the trust of the people? There cannot be. And therein lies the power of the president of the Republic of Estonia," she said.

"I am very happy that Estonia has remained true to its choices formulated in the Constitution in 1992, because only such an Estonia can be independent forever," the outgoing president said.

Kaljulaid noted Estonia faces many difficult choices related to the green transition, the transition to Estonian-language education and a world that is changing ever more rapidly, and there is no better guide than constitutional values when making choices.

"Things can only go wrong if and when we ourselves retreat from these values. It is true that the last five years have been filled with intense debates about these very values. But I have felt the strong support of the Estonian people for these values," she added.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

local elections 2021

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:26

Baltic, British ministers discuss ties with Russia, China

18:24

Four companies to bid for bankrupt T1 Mall of Tallinn

17:59

Gallery: Kaljulaid, Karis celebrated at heads of state reception

17:55

Eesti 200 receives €279,000 in donations

17:52

Coronavirus round-up: October 4-10

17:32

EKRE takes in close to €60,000 in Q3 2021 donations

17:10

Karis: I intend to be a balancer above all, and if necessary, a mediator

17:01

Parties to await election results in Tallinn pubs and restaurants

16:48

Gallery: Alar Karis sworn in as president of Estonia Updated

16:34

Kaljulaid: Power of president lies in values, people's trust

16:25

E-voting glitch which gave first 900 voters inaccurate information fixed

15:56

Rescue Board saves runaway horse stuck in swamp

15:28

Anett Kontaveit faces Bianca Andreescu in Indian Wells round three Monday

15:02

PPA steps up Ida-Viru County electoral fraud surveillance activity

14:52

Kaljulaid: Estonian society has improved over the last five years

14:50

Belarusian activists disappointed in football association ban

14:30

Tartu Airport first to transition to remote control towers

14:02

Video: Eva-Lotta Kiibus sets new personal record in Finland

13:33

Thirty-one Tallinn advance voting polling stations open Monday to Thursday

12:59

President Alar Karis' inauguration ceremony

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

10.10

ERR overview reveals food prices in Estonia and Finland leveling

08:54

Video: Trial rider Keity Meier jumps between roofs of Swissotel building

09.10

ECDC recommends stricter entry restrictions for Estonia, Baltic states

10:34

Health Board: 272 hospitalized patients, 727 new cases, six deaths

10.10

Report: Estonia has Europe's lowest property taxes

12:59

President Alar Karis' inauguration ceremony

10.10

'Insight': Narva youths risking their lives in abandoned buildings

09.10

Travel restrictions for arrivals to Estonia from October 11

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: